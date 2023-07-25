Solar Energy World is named a Top 10 Solar Installer for 2023

LAUREL, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more substantial projects across the country. Solar Energy World was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World .

The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by industry magazine, Solar Power World, to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. Solar Energy World is ranked 10th on the 2023 Top Solar Installers nationwide list.

"Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country's shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference."

The United States reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or roof. According to Peter Belman, CEO of Solar Energy World, "We are extremely bullish about the local market for residential solar energy. Homeowners are fed up with having no choice but to accept overpriced fossil fuel energy from the monopoly utility. We anticipate record numbers of homeowners choosing to divert their energy spend away from rented power from the utility and toward an asset that makes their home more valuable and less expensive to operate. The fact that most of our customers see cash flow savings from day 1 is the icing on the cake."

Solar Energy World employs 340 full time W2 professionals who installed 24.6 mW of solar power in 2022. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed 197.2 mW of solar. The company prides itself on its hands-on process: every project, from consultation to installation and service, is completed by Solar Energy World employees and is coupled with our industry-leading 30-year Triple Platinum Warranty and award-winning service.

"Since our founding back in 2009, we are thrilled to have helped tens of thousands of local homeowners make the easy switch to cleaner, cheaper solar power. Equally exciting, we are having a record-breaking 2023 and look forward to helping every area homeowner take control of their energy costs and step away from endless price increases from the monopoly utility. Energy independence is a beautiful thing!", said Solar Energy World CEO, Peter Belman.

