Solar Energy World Now Ranks 15 for Residential Installations in US on Solar Power World's 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

ELKRIDGE, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World announced they have been recognized by Solar Power World magazine as the top residential solar panel installer in Maryland, measured in residential kW installed in 2018. The company has risen to15th nationwide as a residential solar installer.

Solar Energy World currently employs 124 workers, installing 12,634 total kW of solar power in 2018.

"We are honored to be on this prestigious list and are grateful to our customers for making this possible," states Laureen Peck, Chief Marketing Officer for Solar Energy World. "Their enthusiasm allows us to create more green jobs in the communities we serve and work toward creating a clean energy future to help protect the environment for our children and grandchildren."

The U.S. solar market is expected to grow 14% in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid. This increase is attributed to solar interest and anticipation of the 30% federal investment tax credit stepping down to 26%.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World, the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology, to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD

Solar Energy World (www.solarenergyworld.com) is committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy solutions for homeowners. Our products are guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. Headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland, Solar Energy World has served homeowners in Maryland and DC since 2009. The company now also serves NJ, PA, FL and VA.

