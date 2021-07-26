Solar Energy World's Profits Saved 838 Lives In 8 Months, Will Save Thousands More

ELKRIDGE, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GivePower Foundation and Solar Energy World, a regional Solar Installation company, became partners in November 2020. Today this means when a homeowner hires Solar Energy World, a portion of the profits from their solar installation goes to providing Givepower's life-saving solar-powered water purification solutions to developing regions of the world. The partnership has already had the net effect of saving the lives of over 800 people since December 2020.

Founded in 2009, Solar Energy World's stated mission is to provide a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and foster financial and environmental security for their children and grandchildren. "When I learned that three out of ten people, worldwide don't have access to a safe, reliable source of water and that waterborne disease kills one child every 90 seconds, I was astounded.", said Laureen Peck, Chief Marketing Officer for Solar Energy World. "The Givepower Foundation saves children's lives through their unique solar-powered water farms and offered our company the opportunity to help fund new construction of these water farms. Protecting children worldwide matches our company mission, so it made sense to join forces."

Today, for every installation Solar Energy World completes, a $20 donation goes to the foundation. This $20 investment can give one person access to safe drinking water for at least 20 years according to the Foundation's leaders.

"Since the start of our partnership, Solar Energy World has donated $16,760 to the GivePower Foundation which translates into providing 838 people access to 20 years of clean drinking water powered by the sun! This is something the entire team should be very proud of. In such a short amount of time, you have made such a significant impact.", stated Aparna Mohla, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for GivePower in an email sent to SEW's managers.

In a single year, Solar Energy World's customers will help 1,800 children and adults have access to clean drinking water that will prevent illness.

About Solar Energy World

Founded in 2009 with headquarters in Elkridge Maryland, Solar Energy World is an award-winning regional solar panel installation company for residential and commercial property owners. The company serves Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida and Washington DC. For more information visit www.Solarenergyworld.com.

About the GivePower Foundation

Founded in 2013 in California, GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that develops clean water and energy systems in communities across the world, installing solar power installations in villages across 17 different countries and in underdeveloped areas of the United States. For more information, visit www.givepower.org.

SOURCE Solar Energy World

