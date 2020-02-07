Solar Evaporation to Remain Largest & Fastest Growing Salt Production Method Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the global salt market predicts global salt production to total 345.5 million metric tons in 2023. Solar evaporation is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing method of salt extraction, supported by its:

low cost relative to the more energy-intensive rock salt mining and brine extraction processes (the second and third most employed methods, respectively)

particular amenability to climate conditions in a number of industrializing countries located in the Africa /Mideast and Asia/Pacific regions, as solar evaporation requires high evaporation rates and low precipitation levels

More information regarding the Global Salt study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/World-Salt.html

Solar evaporation saltworks in affluent countries such as the US often consist of manmade saltwater ponds from which crystallized salt is harvested using bulk loading equipment. Conversely, in many impoverished nations, the method is commonly performed by hand and only during certain months of the year, when weather conditions are optimal, leaving some producers susceptible to losses due to climate disruption and unseasonable weather, as recently seen in India.

Vacuum evaporation production also expected to gain

The capital- and energy-intensive vacuum evaporation and other niche methods of salt production are used almost exclusively in applications with the highest purity standards – such as food processing and pharmaceuticals – and thus represent less than 10% of global production. Despite an expected continuation of declines in Western Europe, this segment is expected to grow at a healthy 2.0% annual pace through 2023 (albeit from a small base), driven by:

robust increases in the Asia/Pacific region as salt quality standards rise, which will fuel demand for higher purity grades of salt for both food and chemical applications

