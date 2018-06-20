Solar Farm Investors get Strong Renewable Energy Returns with ISS Projects

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With seven (7) years' experience in the solar energy industry, Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS) is a respected developer of U.S. Utility-Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Farms. As our country's Renewable Energy sector continues to experience brisk growth, increasing numbers of Renewable Energy Investors are choosing Solar Farm Investments. Utility-Scale Solar Farm Investments are a sound choice because they provide both investment diversification and reliable income. ISS has a solid history of working with both new and seasoned Renewable Energy Investors to customize a profitable solar farm investment portfolio, and our skilled financial team can guide Solar Farm Investors through identifying risk and growth requirements as well as the most profitable investment entry and exit strategies. Based on our investor's needs, investment cycles can last one year or multiple years. Our financial team is innovative and dedicated to structuring the best investment deal for each Solar Farm Investor. Because of our sustainable yearly pipeline of premium Solar Farm Projects, we have the flexibility to offer Solar Farm Investment Portfolios of differing sizes.
- ISS Has Seven (7) Years of Success in Solar Energy Industry
- Investment Cycle Duration Can Be One (1) Year to Multi Year
- Dependent Upon Investment Entry and Exit Strategy, Investment Returns Range From 10% to 500%,
- Customized Solar Farm Portfolio Sizes From $100M - $25B
ISS is seeking new partners interested in owning Utility-Scale Solar Farms. Family Offices, Private Wealth, and Investors, dependent upon risk appetite and investment entry and exit strategy, could realize returns as high as 500% on an ISS Solar Farm portfolio. Our commitment to clients means we consistently sell only the best solar farm assets, and we never hold the most lucrative Solar Farm Projects for our own profits.
Industry news confirms that Renewable Energy Investors are placing billions of dollars in Utility-Scale Solar Farms. Fossil fuel power plants are being closed or scheduled for closure at a rapid pace, and our country's power grid is integrating Solar Farm Energy Projects in record numbers. ISS uses its expertise to help Solar Farm Investors become part of and earn income from America's Renewable Energy transformation.
To learn more about working with ISS, please contact Pat King today,
Pat King - VP of Sales: (404) 441-9876 pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.
*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *
