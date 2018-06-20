Solar Farm Investors get Strong Renewable Energy Returns with ISS Projects

ISS Has Seven (7) Years of Success in Solar Energy Industry

Investment Cycle Duration Can Be One (1) Year to Multi Year

Dependent Upon Investment Entry and Exit Strategy, Investment Returns Range From 10% to 500%,

Customized Solar Farm Portfolio Sizes From $100M - $25B

ISS is seeking new partners interested in owning Utility-Scale Solar Farms. Family Offices, Private Wealth, and Investors, dependent upon risk appetite and investment entry and exit strategy, could realize returns as high as 500% on an ISS Solar Farm portfolio. Our commitment to clients means we consistently sell only the best solar farm assets, and we never hold the most lucrative Solar Farm Projects for our own profits.

Industry news confirms that Renewable Energy Investors are placing billions of dollars in Utility-Scale Solar Farms. Fossil fuel power plants are being closed or scheduled for closure at a rapid pace, and our country's power grid is integrating Solar Farm Energy Projects in record numbers. ISS uses its expertise to help Solar Farm Investors become part of and earn income from America's Renewable Energy transformation.

To learn more about working with ISS, please contact Pat King today,

Pat King - VP of Sales: (404) 441-9876 pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

