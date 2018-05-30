Solar Farms by ISS Offer Proven Renewable Energy Investment Returns

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every month brings news highlighting the billions of dollars being invested in Solar Farms, clear evidence of a continually growing demand for Renewable Energy Investments. Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS), one of the nation's top developers of Utility-Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Farms, understands Solar Energy Investors must see an assured cash flow from their investments. To help Solar Energy Investors achieve reliable income, ISS specializes in offering a wide variety of Solar Energy Investment Portfolios containing our premium Solar Farm Projects. We spend time with each Solar Energy Investor to determine growth goals and risk tolerance and then customize an appropriate investment entry and exit strategy. Our Solar Farm Portfolios contain our very best projects and are designed to generate maximum benefits for our money partners. Depending on the Solar Energy Investor's choice of investment cycle length, an ISS Solar Farm Projects Portfolio can bring returns between 10% - 500%.
Investment portfolio diversification is crucial for Private Wealth, Family Offices, and Investors, and ISS can work with Renewable Energy Investors to make Solar Farms a successful part of that risk diversification. We have been developing Utility-Scale Solar Farms for seven (7) years and have teams in place and ready to design a Renewable Energy Investment Portfolio that meets the Solar Energy Investor's specific needs.
- Solar Farm Investment Portfolio Sizes From $100MM – $25B
- Renewable Energy Investment Portfolios Are Tailored To Individual Investor
- Investment Returns From 10% to 500%, Dependent Upon Entry and Exit Strategy
- Investment Cycles Available From One (1) Year to Multi Year
ISS is seeking new partners who desire ownership of Utility-Scale Solar Farms. The Renewable Energy Investment sector has a tremendous appetite for incorporating Renewable Energy assets in Investment Portfolios for good reason. The energy field is rapidly changing, the public is demanding both clean energy and corporate responsibility, and Solar Energy is undeniably a major player in this dynamic landscape.
At ISS, we've built our solid reputation by remaining focused on the Solar Energy Investor's needs at all times, and we will never hold back our best projects for our own gains. To learn more about our deal structures and sales models, please contact our VP of Sales today,
Patrick King, at (404) 441-9876 or pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.
*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED.*
SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC
