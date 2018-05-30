Solar Farms by ISS Offer Proven Renewable Energy Investment Returns

Investment portfolio diversification is crucial for Private Wealth, Family Offices, and Investors, and ISS can work with Renewable Energy Investors to make Solar Farms a successful part of that risk diversification. We have been developing Utility-Scale Solar Farms for seven (7) years and have teams in place and ready to design a Renewable Energy Investment Portfolio that meets the Solar Energy Investor's specific needs.

Solar Farm Investment Portfolio Sizes From $100MM – $25B

Renewable Energy Investment Portfolios Are Tailored To Individual Investor

Investment Returns From 10% to 500%, Dependent Upon Entry and Exit Strategy

Investment Cycles Available From One (1) Year to Multi Year

ISS is seeking new partners who desire ownership of Utility-Scale Solar Farms. The Renewable Energy Investment sector has a tremendous appetite for incorporating Renewable Energy assets in Investment Portfolios for good reason. The energy field is rapidly changing, the public is demanding both clean energy and corporate responsibility, and Solar Energy is undeniably a major player in this dynamic landscape.

At ISS, we've built our solid reputation by remaining focused on the Solar Energy Investor's needs at all times, and we will never hold back our best projects for our own gains. To learn more about our deal structures and sales models, please contact our VP of Sales today,

Patrick King, at (404) 441-9876 or pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED.*

