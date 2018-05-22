Solar Farms Drive Returns As High As 500% for Solar Energy Investors

At ISS, we tailor our Solar Farm Project Portfolios to meet the specific needs of each Solar Energy Investor. We consistently offer our premium projects to our Investors and spend time in designing an Investment Portfolio appropriate to that Investor's risk and growth appetite. Our team makes sure the investment cycle entry and exit strategy matches the individual Solar Energy Investor's requirements, with investment terms ranging from one (1) year to multiple years. Depending on the Investor's choice of investment cycle, the Solar Energy Investor can gain returns from 10% to 500%.

ISS is currently seeking new Solar Energy Investment partners who have an appetite for owning Utility-Scale Solar Farms. ISS specializes in offering flexibility in:

Solar Farm Projects' Portfolio Size - From $100MM To $25B

Length of Investment Cycle - From One (1) Year to Multi Year

Solar Farm Investment Deal Entry and Exit Structures, With Returns From 10% - 500%

Because ISS creates custom designed Solar Farm Investment Portfolios, we offer Solar Farm Investors more choices in size of investment and length of investment cycle, with both of these variables coming into play in determining the Investor's returns. For Investor's with the appetite for longer investment cycles, the Solar Farm Investment returns can be as high as 500%.

Our track record developing Utility-Scale Solar Farms stretches over seven (7) years of continued growth, and we are proud of our reputation of always keeping our Investor's goals as top priority.

ISS looks forward to working with new Solar Energy Investors to customize an attractive and highly profitable Solar Farm Investment Portfolio. To speak with an ISS representative in more detail about our investment opportunities, please contact Patrick King, VP of Sales, (404) 441-9876 or pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED.*

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-farms-drive-returns-as-high-as-500-for-solar-energy-investors-300652795.html

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.solarfarmsales.com

