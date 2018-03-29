Mr. Pat King (VP of Sales) at ISS will be available several days prior to the event and also after the event for potential clients that would like to arrive in Asheville early before the Showcase to meet with ISS privately and discuss their long term goals and needs where Renewable Energy is concerned. Mr. King will also be available to spend time with clients at ISS's Corporate Offices in Asheville days after the Sales Showcase Event to help clients expedite their DD process to enable clients to contract faster on these construction ready projects before they are all sold to other clients. ISS is the #1 US Utility Scale Developer of Solar Farms and has an extensive track record that spans seven (7) years of being in business and GW's of Assets now online producing power and stable large returns for our clients.

Solar Farms have become a hot commodity with Investors due to their low risk, high long term rate of return profile. ISS is by the far the most sophisticate developer of these high value assets and has a 15GW yearly pipeline of projects to fill investor and IPP's needs here in the US Market. Come Visit and meet both ISS and DEPCOM Power on April 24, 2018 at Our One Day 4GW Sales Event and learn why we develop higher quality, higher return projects that always meet our client's needs.

The Sales Event is By Invitation only so please call today for Pre-Qualification and to RSVP;

Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

Wendy Rewerts,

Event Coordinator (618) 420-1984 Wendy.Rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-farms-group-announces-4gw-of-renewable-energy-projects-for-sale-event-april-24-2018-300621598.html

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC