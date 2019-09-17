Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today that the company will close over a half a gigawatt of business in 2019 with sales for the firm spanning North America. Solar FlexRack's contracts cover the utility-scale and commercial & industrial market segments, and also include projects in landfill solar, agriculture, municipalities and community solar.

Solar FlexRack's solar trackers being installed in a solar project in Georgia.

"Solar FlexRack has made some significant changes to our worldwide supply chain and to internal operations that have increased our efficiencies and allowed us to cut costs. We've been able to pass on those savings, benefitting our customers," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. "Those savings, along with the high quality of our products and unprecedented customer service, have led both new and repeat customers to choose Solar FlexRack for projects of increasingly larger size and scope."

The company's solar tracker orders have soared in 2019, amounting to approximately half of the company's annual sales. Solar FlexRack's TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker, an economical and structurally stable tracking technology, led the field followed closely by the FlexRack Series G3-X, one of the best field-assembled fixed tilt, ground-mount racking systems available. The company also closed several milestone solar projects in 2019 that included a 105 MW project in North Carolina, a 50 MW project in Connecticut, a 28 MW project in New Jersey and 26 projects in Georgia Power's REDI (Renewable Energy Development Initiative) Program.

