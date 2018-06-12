Solar FlexRack Completes Shipments to 71 MW Solar Project in North Carolina

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed shipments of its G3-X fixed tilt racking system to Brantley solar farm, a large-scale solar project in North Carolina. The 71 MWdc project, which is about 30 miles east of Raleigh, was developed and is currently being built by Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading national solar developer, builder and operator.

Brantley Solar Project in North Carolina is being installed with high-quality Solar FlexRack G3-X racking. The solar plant will generate enough electricity to power over 8,000 homes.

Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "We are extremely pleased to have been selected to supply this project. Cypress Creek Renewables has been instrumental in supporting the growth of the solar industry in North Carolina, generating jobs for communities, and providing passive income opportunities for landowners. As long-term solar project owners and operators, they care about the quality of the systems they install which resonates with our values as a quality-driven organization."

Solar FlexRack's solar tracking and racking facilities located in Youngstown, Ohio employ hundreds of people. More than 5,200 tons of North American sourced steel went into the racking technology manufactured for Cypress Creek's Brantley solar farm.

"The Solar FlexRack team brings a deep level of solar expertise, ensuring projects are constructed without issues," said Matthew McGovern, CEO of Cypress Creek Renewables. "We are pleased to be working with Solar FlexRack to supply our Brantley project with American-made components widely recognized across the industry for their quality."

Solar FlexRack offers solar tracking and racking solutions for crystalline and thin film modules. The selection and quality of their products provide a wider choice for solar project engineers to design optimal performance in their solar systems. Learn more at http://solarflexrack.com/expanding-solar-tracker-mounting-solutions-to-boost-project-energy-yields/.

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 1.8 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables believes solar energy makes the world safer, cleaner and better. Our team solves problems to successfully develop, build and operate solar facilities across the United States. With more than 2.3gigawatts solar energy deployed in more than a dozen states, Cypress Creek Renewables is one of the country's leading solar companies. To learn more visit ccrenew.com.

