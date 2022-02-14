Solar FlexRack Reaches 1,000 Solar Installations Worldwide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today that the company has reached 1,000 solar installations, nearly half of which are solar tracker projects. Due in part to its U.S. tracker growth doubling in 2021 from 2020, and its close working relationships with leading solar developers and engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) firms, including the nation's top ranked EPC, Solar FlexRack solar mounting solutions have now been installed in nearly all 50 U.S. states and five countries globally.

Solar FlexRack's easy to install and adaptable TDP Trackers installed in a Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) project in Morgan, Georgia, which is one of over thirty REDI projects Solar FlexRack's reliable products have supplied.

Solar FlexRack's robust in-house engineering team's ability to consistently execute a wide range of both solar tracker and ground mount projects in a variety of terrains - from 80 California farm projects to more than 300 weather-challenged sites in Canada, the Northeastern United States, the Caribbean and over 100 landfill projects - has also contributed to the company's growth. Additionally, Solar FlexRack's strategic supply chain and sophisticated logistics have enabled the company to adjust to supply constraints that are now common in the ongoing wake of the global pandemic as well as the challenges of supplying a multitude of highly unique projects simultaneously.

"We're proud of our team's ability to not only adapt to the tremendous obstacles the pandemic has brought, but to excel in spite of them by continuing to efficiently and cost effectively supply our reliable products in a myriad of use cases, climates and terrains," said Mike Herman, Director of Operations at Solar FlexRack. "We could not have supplied these 1,000 projects in a little over a decade without the expertise of our dedicated field and other support services team, and the strong relationships we have with our repeat solar developer and EPC partners."

"Due in part to the deep technical experience of and financial backing from Northern States Metals, which is nearing its 50th anniversary, we have been able to continuously test and improve our full suite of racking and tracker products over the past decade to meet the changing needs of our customers and partners," said Ken Mack, President and CEO at Solar FlexRack. "Our reliable and time-tested products, combined with our full slate of project management, field services and other support services, have enabled our clients to consistently deliver the lowest cost solar projects in the shortest amount of time possible. We will continue to adapt and innovate to meet the changing needs of our customers and the challenges of the marketplace and we look forward to building upon this momentum in 2022 and the years to come."

Solar FlexRack currently has several hundred MWs of solar tracker and mounting projects in its pipeline and anticipates a continued rapid expansion throughout the continent in the coming year, which is expected to be driven in large part by the ongoing growth of its adaptable and easy-to-install TDP Solar Tracker line of products.

About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 3 GW of solar racking installations in nearly all 50 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to solarflexrack.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Solar FlexRack Media Contact:

Staci Lombardo

330-799-1855

[email protected]

SOURCE Solar FlexRack