Solar for All NOLA: New City Program Makes Clean Energy Accessible and Affordable to All New Orleans Homeowners

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today announced Solar for All NOLA, a clean-energy initiative offering the financial and resiliency benefits of rooftop solar to all New Orleanians. Solar for All NOLA will be led by the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance (GNOHA), a nonprofit that has been a tireless advocate for affordable housing — including affordable energy bills — for New Orleans' most vulnerable working families and retirees. GNOHA will work with two respected local solar businesses — PosiGen Solar and Solar Alternatives — to provide free solar evaluations to all homeowners and small business owners interested in seeing if clean energy can save them money on their utility bills.

"We are excited to finally bring the Solar For All campaign to our home base of New Orleans," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "We've already launched successful Solar For All programs together with the Mayors of seven Connecticut cities, and feel confident New Orleanians will benefit from it as well. New Orleans has the worst energy poverty in America. Homeowners here desperately need the savings and resiliency benefits rooftop solar provides and we are proud to be able to offer it to them."

The program underscores Mayor Cantrell's commitment to reduce energy costs for lower-income families and those on fixed incomes, while creating quality jobs and making New Orleans more climate resilient. "We are committed to building stronger and sustainable green infrastructure for our city — especially for our homeowners and small business owners, in particular our most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Cantrell. "This effort gives families and people in our city the chance to do the right thing for the environment, the right thing for their household budget, and it puts New Orleans at the forefront of smart, creative, clean energy."

Through PosiGen, Solar for All NOLA offers 100 percent of solar feasible homeowners a financing solution, with either a no-money-down, no-credit requirement solar lease with energy-efficiency upgrades. Traditional financing is for eligible homeowners and small business owners who wish to purchase their system through Solar Alternatives. The unique accessibility of this campaign brings solar and energy efficiency to homeowners who are left out of traditional programs and who can benefit the most from energy savings.

"Energy costs are a huge burden for homeowners already struggling to pay their bills," said Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of GNOHA. "We are excited about this program because it puts homeowners in control of their energy costs."

Solar for All NOLA has launched a year-long campaign in 2020. Interested customers will be able to contact the PosiGen and Solar Alternative teams directly to sign up for a no-cost solar home or business assessment, or they can utilize GNOHA staff to assist them with this service.

