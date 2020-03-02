Solar Fund Triples Impact for Private Investors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDC Energy, a bespoke investment firm specializing in renewable investments, launches the SDSF Solar Fund IV for private investors, family offices, and financial advisors seeking to invest smart for good. The fund leverages solar incentives to offset investors' taxes through financing commercial photovoltaic projects for non-profits, which are not eligible for income-reducing subsidies.

SDC Energy has created the Solar Fund with its partners Sunforce Solutions International, a solar project developer and CollectiveSun, a firm dedicated to helping nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations fund solar projects. The Solar Fund is being hosted by InfraShares, a crowdfunding platform helping companies raise money to make cities smarter and more sustainable.

"We are excited to make our tax-advantaged solar financing program accessible to a broader pool of conscientious investors," says SDC Energy President Charles Schaffer. "Our Solar Fund offers a triple play of benefits: it lowers taxes, offsets dirty fossil fuels, and helps mission-based organizations acquire clean, cost-effective solar."

With a minimum investment of $25,000, investors gain 100% ownership in commercial solar assets, reap a 26% federal investment tax credit, and exit after six years with a net profit. Accelerated depreciation and state incentives add substantial tax advantages.

"Joining the SDSF Solar Fund IV will help boost financing for nonprofits," says Sunforce Solutions CEO Phillip Herzog. "The fund leverages our innovative financing model, which provides the least expensive funding options for nonprofits that are excluded from using tax benefits."

"The Solar Fund is the perfect fit with our Smart City crowdfunding platform," says Brian Ross, co-founder of InfraShares. "Our platform provides direct investment opportunities in Smart City companies – lowering barriers to raising capital for innovative start-ups committed to making cities and communities smarter, more livable, and sustainable."

About SDC Energy

SDC Energy is the leader in commercial solar financing, connecting private investors and installers to fund projects that create significant tax benefits and cost-effective renewable energy. Since 2009, SDC Energy has helped American businesses finance over 52 gigawatt hours of clean solar power. sdc-energy.com

About Sunforce Solutions International / CollectiveSun

Sunforce Solutions/CollectiveSun is proud to be the only company in America that exclusively helps nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations fund solar projects nationwide. Through its unique funding model, CollectiveSun applies tax credits that reduce the cost of tax-exempt organization's solar projects. collectivesun.com

About InfraShares

InfraShares Capital LLC is a crowdfunding platform that makes it possible for individuals to invest directly in companies that provide social, economic, and environmental benefits through the development of Smart City technologies and projects. infrashares.com

