Solar Gard Strengthens Asian Presence Through Strategic Moves

"The release of 'ShengJia' 圣佳 represents a new era for Saint-Gobain's thin films business in Asia. It is positioned for greater success within the paint protection film (PPF) market, and we are more than confident that our partner Zhongqi Group will build ShengJia to be a solid competitor – especially through its regional dealer model," said Danny Chen, Solar Gard Asia General Manager.

VeRoad distribution partnership

Additionally, Solar Gard China has been chosen by window film industry veteran Pan Lihua as the supplier for her VeRoad startup. After managing the regional V-KOOL brand for more than two decades, Lihua is selecting Solar Gard as the manufacturer partner for this new company – ensuring access for her existing channel network to the highest-quality film products.

About Solar Gard

Solar Gard is a global leader in patent-protected film technologies for solar control and surface protection across the automotive, residential and commercial industries. As the Specialty Films Division of the global glass and building technology icon Saint-Gobain – a company whose more-than-350-year legacy originated with the Hall of Mirrors in Paris' Palace of Versailles – Solar Gard builds upon decades of work to offer proprietary solar control and safety film solutions. The company's product portfolio delivers unmatched results in enhancing and protecting vehicles, homes and buildings, and most importantly, the passengers, residents and tenants inside. Follow Solar Gard on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. #SolarGard

