Solar Gard's New Products and Services Raise the Bar at SEMA

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Gard, the San Diego-based leader in window film technologies, is celebrating a successful 2019 with the release of multiple new products and innovative dealer support and training. The result has been a year of record engagement with installation partners while ushering in a new level of comfort and safety for customers.

NEW PRODUCTS

Clearshield® Pro Hydro Paint Protection Film - Clearshield Pro HYDRO boasts the all-new StainX™ topcoat, combining unrivaled stain resistance with hydrophobic technology that beads up and repels water, mud, and other elements from the surface of a vehicle. Additionally, its advanced polymer formula also helps minor scratches disappear.

"Solar Gard's next-generation paint protection film Clearshield Pro Hydro all but washes your car for you," said Kendall Combs, Solar Gard General Manager. "Moreover, HYDRO's best-in-class stain protection and scratch resistance give the discerning driver assurance their paint will look as good as the day our high-tech barrier was applied."

For more information on Clearshield® Pro HYDRO visit:

https://www.solargard.com/blog/press-releases/paint-protection-film-clearshield-pro-hydro/#

VortexIR™ Ceramic Film Series - This newly released ceramic window film series leverages the company's vast experience in nanotech applications, along with one of nature's greatest energy absorption materials. Ceramic provides an unprecedented level of privacy, comfort, and protection -- as well as industry-leading heat rejection.

"The premium VortexIR ceramic line brings a new level of refinement and sophistication for those who want a more comfortable interior, while delivering a customizable level of privacy and rich dark appearance to a vehicle's exterior," said Combs. "The technology found in VortexIR blocks more than 99% of UV rays, rejects up to 96% of infrared rays and has a total solar energy rejection of up to 65%."

For more information on the VortexIR Ceramic Film Series visit: https://www.solargard.com/product/vortexir/

The 2020 Karma Revero GT at Booth #12673 will display Clearshield® Pro Hydro and VortexIR™ on the vehicle.

DEALER SUPPORT

"My Solar Gard" Dealer App and Online Portal - Designed to help our Solar Gard partners improve productivity and deliver an enhanced customer experience, the My Solar Gard App puts time-saving tools, marketing support and helpful resources at their fingertips.

Filmhandler.com - The completely redesigned Filmhandler.com offers a streamlined storefront to purchase everything window professionals need for smooth installations and effective shop merchandising.

ComputerCut - More dealers across the globe trust our cloud-based film-cutting software to save valuable time and money.

Join us at SEMA 2019 by visiting Booth #12673 (North Hall) or follow along on social media as we post live updates throughout the event at:

