Solar Industry Experts Launch New Company Brand In New Jersey

The Orbit Energy & Power brand emphasizes its commitment to sustainable energy by providing a full spectrum of renewable energy services, unmatched in our industry today. Orbit Energy reflects extreme dedication to customer service excellence. A culture of team effort and engagement is promoted within. Orbit is proud to have existing industry partner relationships representing the same core values of honesty, integrity, commitment, passion and community service.

Our core business model is Residential and Commercial Solar Photovoltaic Design/ Build Systems. Additionally, we offer Battery Storage Solutions, Back-up Emergency Power Generators, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, LED Lighting Retrofits, Electrical Work & Service Upgrades, Water Filtration & Purification as well as Operations & Maintenance in support of all our products and services.

"We lead by setting the industry bar higher every single day. Our company core values of honesty, integrity and accountability are what fuels our passion and commitment to our clients. We put our customers first at all times. In doing so, we offer the absolute best standard customer guarantees and warranties in the industry today, second to none. Always striving to exceed all of our customers' expectations with a superior level of support that we are committed to delivering and they have come to expect."

-Sean S. Angelini, President

Our corporate headquarters, located in Mantua, NJ, is open to the public from 7:00am to 7:00pm Monday through Saturday. We invite the community to come in and see our work, meet our team, and discuss solar & renewable energy, efficient power sourcing, and water purification for your home or business. Additional regional offices are planned to service South Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Contact Information:

Sean Angelini, President

Email: sangelini@OrbitEnergy.US

Web: www.orbitenergy.us

Office: +1 (800) 836-3987

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-industry-experts-launch-new-company-brand-in-new-jersey-300665840.html

SOURCE Orbit Energy & Power

Related Links

http://www.orbitenergy.us

