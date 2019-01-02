Solar Industry Urges S.C. Legislature to Pass New Clean Energy Bill to Streamline Utility-Scale Deals, Make it Easier for Businesses and Households to Access Solar

COLUMBIA, S.C. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar industry is urging South Carolina's Legislature to pass a broad new bill that would reform the state's energy market, creating jobs, expanding solar deployment and lowering some of the highest home energy bills in the U.S.

"We developed this bill because the energy market in South Carolina needs to be modernized," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). "This legislation will lead to lower electric bills for consumers and many new jobs. South Carolinians deserve the economic benefits that an expanded clean energy portfolio will provide the state. We urge the Legislature to pass this bill in the upcoming session."

If approved, this legislation (Senate Bill 332 - sponsored by Senator Tom Davis, R-Beaufort) would:

Require the Public Service Commission to initiate a new proceeding to review and approve rates and terms provided to large-scale solar facilities, streamlining the process and ensuring contract terms are reasonable for such projects

Allow large energy consumers, such as industrial manufacturers, to contract directly with a renewable energy supplier to more easily realize savings from solar

Remove arbitrary caps on home solar projects

Establish a "Consumer Bill of Rights" to protect energy consumers from discriminatory charges, ensuring that energy rates are fair and transparent

Establish a neighborhood community solar program designed to expand solar access to low-income customers

"South Carolinians have made it clear that they want more solar energy freedom," said Matt Moore, Chairman of the Palmetto Conservative Solar Coalition. "As we look towards our state's energy future, this legislation enables more independently funded, affordable, clean energy solutions, like rooftop solar, and will protect the thousands of jobs that come with it."

"More competition in the energy sector drives down energy costs, reduces bills for ratepayers, and creates jobs and investments in South Carolina," said Steffanie Dohn, Director of Government Relations for the SC Solar Business Alliance. "By passing this legislation, lawmakers can help ratepayers, create jobs and continue to grow our economy - a win-win-win."

Solar energy use has soared in the state over the past two years as solar generation has become more competitive with traditional resources. South Carolina now has more than 616 megawatts of solar capacity, making it the 18th biggest solar state. The state added 1,000 solar jobs in 2016, and the industry now employs nearly 2,900 workers. However, solar installations and jobs have slowed in 2018. This bill will make solar more accessible to homes and businesses, spurring its growth.

About SEIA®: Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.

About The PCSC: The Palmetto Conservative Solar Coalition is dedicated to promoting the removal of barriers to solar businesses and applying free market principles to help further energy independence with solar energy in South Carolina. Visit: www.palmettoconservativesolarcoalition.com/.

