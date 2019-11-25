Solar Integrated Roofing Announces Shareholder Meeting and Recaps 2019 Achievements

POWAY, California, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTCPINK: SIRC ), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that the company will hold its annual shareholder meeting on December 10th, 2019 at the corporate offices in Poway, CA. In addition, the company recaps its achievements for 2019 creating the momentum for success in 2020.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "2019 has been a tremendous year of growth and accomplishment for SIRC. We have executed on our plan to make acquisitions, grow revenues and the bottom line, but more importantly grow shareholder value. Thus far, we have closed four acquisitions, dramatically increasing revenues. We have completed our audit and are in the final stages of up listing our shares to the OTCQB exchange. Long term we expect to move to the NASDAQ Exchange."

Milestone Acquisitions for SIRC include:

Secure Roofing and Solar, $5 million in trailing annual revenues. McKay Roofing, $5 million in trailing annual revenues. Montross, $2.5 million in trailing annual revenues. Narrate, Inc., a marketing acquisition, expects to nearly double revenues every month as they continue to add sales agents, with a targeted revenue goal of $3 million monthly by Summer 2020.

Commenting further, Massey said, "Annualizing the revenue streams of the company and its acquisitions puts our February fiscal 2021 revenues at approximately $40 million. We will continue to make strategic acquisitions that are accretive to both our top and bottom lines along with increasing shareholder value. We expect to be able to announce another milestone to our plan next week after the holiday."

