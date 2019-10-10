Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Achieves a Record $1.2 Million in Revenues for the Month of September

POWAY, California, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) today announced that the company has achieved a record $1.2 million in revenues for the month of September.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "We are just beginning to see the results from the recent acquisitions come to fruition. Narrate, our marketing company, achieved a respectable $234,000 in revenue in its first full month. The Company is on pace to achieve a record $2 million in revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter. McKay Roofing, which closed in the second week of the month, achieved $300,000 in revenues in September. The Company has built a backlog of more than $1 million in projects already sold."

Massey added, "Secure Roofing and Solar achieved $468,000 in revenues for the month while Montross added $250,000 in revenues. What is important to remember is these record numbers are occurring in our first month following the acquisitions. This is just the beginning of our growth strategy and to increase shareholder value."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

