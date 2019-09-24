Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Completes Audit, Readies Up Listing of its Shares to the OTCQX

POWAY, California, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) today announced that the company has completed its audit and is now taking the necessary steps to up list its shares to the OTCQX exchange.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated, commented, "We are extremely pleased that our audit has been completed. Our long-term goals to increase shareholder value has always been to up list our shares to the next level – OTCQX and then NASDAQ. There are many people within the company who have been focused on accomplishing this goal."

Commenting further, Massey said, "Our goals are to continue to acquire solar/roofing companies in becoming the leading solar/roofing company in the Southern California markets. Having the audit completed creates the transparency desired for our current and future shareholders."

As previously announced, SIRC has closed the McKay and Montross acquisitions. The company intends to continue to acquire solar/roofing companies as part of its business plan to become the predominant solar/roofing company in the Southern California markets.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

+1-760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/secureroofingandsolar/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock/about/

SOURCE Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation