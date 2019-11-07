Solar Integrated Roofing Generated Record Revenue of Approximately $1.7 Million for the Month of October

POWAY, California, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTCPINK: SIRC ), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that the company generated record revenues of approximately $1.7 million for the month of October. That represents an approximate 40% increase over the September numbers.

Dave Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "We are integrating the most recently announced acquisitions which are just beginning to show the results we expect from our business plan."

Commenting further, Massey said, "The company experienced growth across all of our companies with Secure Roofing and Solar turning in more than $521,000 and Montross nearly $200,000 in revenues, respectively. Narrate, our marketing company, booked just shy of $370,000, up 50% over last month. They are executing right on schedule and building a massive lead base. McKay Roofing did $558,000 in October at a profit margin of over 20%."

Finally, Massey commented, "We expect this growth to continue as we cross sell our solar/roofing solutions and generate new business. We are very optimistic going into 2020 as the State of California has mandated that all new home construction be equipped with solar energy capabilities. We expect that this state mandate will positively affect our revenues in 2020 and beyond."

