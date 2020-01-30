Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. Acquires Milholland Electric, Inc.

POWAY, California, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC-PINK: SIRC), an integrated solar and roofing installation company, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Milholland Electric, Inc. The company is now on a +$25 million run-rate in revenues.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, said, "we have been very busy executing on a number of items according to our business plan. One of the major items on our plan was to close the Milholland acquisition. I can't stress the importance of not only closing this acquisition, but of having Brian Milholland be a part of this company as an important leader of our team. He is the "solar guru" in the Southern California markets."

Massey continued, "we have executed the following items in our business plan which bring our revenues to a +$25 million run-rate:

Closed Milholland acquisition (currently generating approximately $10 million in revenues). Closed SRS acquisition (currently generating approximately $5 million in revenues). Closed McKay Roofing acquisition (currently generating approximately $5 million in revenues). Closed Montross Roofing acquisition (currently generating approximately $2 million in revenues). Closed Narrate acquisition (Pro forma revenues of approximately $4 million for Fiscal 2021).

We are integrating all of these acquisitions and cross selling our solar and roofing solutions, thus, generating a margin increase of approximately 15%-25% in revenues across the board."

Finally, Massey said, "while this integration process takes shape, we will continue to look for acquisitions which are accretive to our bottom and top lines. We are building something here. Something bigger than any one person. We are building a company that we can all be proud of, especially our shareholders."

