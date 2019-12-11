Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. Reports Record Revenues for the Month of November

POWAY, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation ( OTCPINK: SIRC ), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that the company, despite the seasonally slow time of year, generated record revenues of approximately $1.2 million for the month of November. Adding pro forma revenue from its most recent acquisition of Milholland, the company generated more than $2.2 million in revenues. That represents an approximate 18% increase over the October numbers.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "Despite the seasonally slow time of the year, SIRC had record revenues in November of more than $1.2 million in revenue not including approximately one million in pro forma revenue from our most recent acquisition of Milholland."

Commenting further, Massey said, "We continue to build our organization on a platform of profitability creating value for our shareholders. We anticipate receiving approval for the up listing of our shares to the OTCQB very soon."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

