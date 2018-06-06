Solar-Log® Headliners Intersolar North America 2018

Solar-Log WEB Enerest's compatibility with Amazon's Alexa will allow solar PV plant owners to ask Alexa about their plant status. Plant owners can ask questions like, "Alexa, how is my plant?" or "Alexa, how much money have I earned with my plant?". Alexa will even know the answer to questions like, "when is the best time to vacuum?". The answer will not be based on how dirty the floor is, but rather on the current amount of available solar power and the expected energy production surplus over the next two days. Solar-Log® Skill will be available in Amazon's Skills store June 2018 in English and German. Demonstrations will be given at Intersolar Booth 8719.

Newest Generation of Monitoring Now Available

The Solar-Log 50 Gateway, a compact, advanced residential solar monitoring solution, is now available in the U.S. The Solar-Log 50 was officially launched in Germany in December 2017 and high demand has fueled its entrance into the global solar market. The Solar-Log 50 is ideal for the price-sensitive residential market segment, up to 15kW. Its modular hardware and software pricing means users only pay for the features they need.

"Having a cost-effective option for the price-sensitive residential market is important now more than ever," says Anthony Conklin, President of Solar Data Systems, Inc. (Solar-Log® USA). "The newest generation of Solar-Log® offers a modular pricing structure to help keep O&M costs down, without sacrificing the reliable Solar-Log® data that the industry depends on."

This gateway provides PV yield and plant performance data through inverter direct communication. The compact, din rail mountable hardware can be installed in as little as 10 minutes.

Smarter Energy - Charging Stations and Battery Systems

The Solar-Log® monitoring platform is quickly transforming into a complete energy management system, most recently with the integration of EV charging stations to optimize charging of electric vehicles. When there is a surplus of solar power, the Solar-Log® informs the charging station that there is additional power to charge the car beyond the minimum charge level. The charge data is recorded and visualized with the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ portal.

Integrating battery storage with the Solar-Log® system provides an additional solution for optimizing the use of self-produced energy. Measured values such as the battery voltage, state-of-charge, and energy flow can be accessed directly from the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ portal.

About Solar Data Systems, Inc. and Solare Datensysteme GmbH

Solar Data Systems, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Solare Datensysteme GmbH, the manufacturer of Solar-Log® web-enabled monitoring and metering solutions for photovoltaic plants. Solar-Log® is a global market leader with over 275,000 plants monitored worldwide, with a generating power of 12.3 GWp. The Solar-Log® product family monitors plant performance, integrates yield forecasting, provides real-time error detection, automatic status information, and offers revenue-grade metering for incentive reporting. This industry-leading functionality maximizes PV plant performance, optimizes self-consumption, offers intelligent grid feed-in controls, and best-in-class PV plant fleet management. Solare Datensysteme GmbH is based in Binsdorf, Germany and is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) – a global company for energy and infrastructure.

