Solar Negotiators Becomes a Licensed Roofing Contractor

FRESNO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Maintenance Pros DBA Solar Negotiators , a leading full-service solar company based in Fresno, California, has been designated a Licensed Roofing Contractor by the Contractors State License Board. This means that the company can now offer a wide range of roofing services to its customers, in addition to its existing solar solutions.

"We are excited to expand our capabilities and provide more value to our clients," said Scott Barcus (RME), Senior Manager of Roofing Operations. "As a licensed roofer, we can handle any roofing project, from minor repairs to complete re-roofs. We can also help customers who want to install solar panels on their roofs, or remove and reinstall them if they need to replace their roofs."

Solar Negotiators has been serving customers since 2009, offering sales, installation, maintenance, panel cleaning and service for solar systems. The company has a team of experienced and certified technicians who can ensure optimal performance and longevity of solar panels. The company also offers flexible financing options and a lifetime warranty on its workmanship .

To make solar and roofing more affordable and convenient for its customers, Solar Negotiators offers a unique program called " Everything Under One Roof ," allowing customers to bundle solar and roofing services and save money on both.

"We want to make solar and roofing easy and accessible for everyone," said Chris Moran, founder and CEO of Solar Negotiators. "With our 'Everything Under One Roof' program, customers can get a free consultation, a customized quote, and a seamless installation process from one trusted company. They can also enjoy lower energy bills, increased home value, and peace of mind knowing that their roofs and solar panels are in good hands."

About Solar Maintenance Pros dba Solar Negotiators

Solar Maintenance Pros dba Solar Negotiators is a veteran-owned and privately operated California solar company with offices in Fresno and Bakersfield. Founded in 2009, the company has served over 15,000 customers in California, offering sales, installation, cleaning, service, repair, maintenance, and monitoring for residential and commercial solar systems. The company is also a licensed roofing contractor, and provides customers with a wide range of battery storage , home energy upgrades, and electric vehicle charging solutions . They are committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, premium equipment, flexible financing, and excellent customer service. To learn more, visit solarnegotiators.com or call 844-OWN-SOLAR. CSLB #: 1021919

