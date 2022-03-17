Solar Panel Installation Supports Danbury Manufacturing Facility's Green Energy Initiative

Preferred Utilities Manufacturing demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by using solar power and clean-burning renewable fuel.

DANBURY, Conn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Utilities Manufacturing, provider of custom-engineered boiler solutions that reduce emissions and increase efficiency, has expanded its commitment to sustainability with the completion of a 209 kW solar panel installation at its Danbury facility. The solar panels generate approximately 70 percent of the building's usage and support the town of Danbury's grid when the plant is not in operation.

The 209 kW solar panel installation at Preferred Utilities Manufacturing generates 70 percent of their power usage, and can even provide electricity back to the town.

The solar panel implementation represents the next step in Preferred's deployment of green energy solutions. In 2020, they began utilizing Bio-Residual Oil to heat their 50,000 square-foot facility. Bio-Residual Oil (or BRO) is a fuel that is made from an array of unexpected biological materials such as agricultural waste, animal fats, and even recycled cooking oil. With Preferred's expertise in boiler technology, they were able to convert their entire heating system to run on this low-emission, earth-friendly fuel. Now, with the addition of their solar panel installation, the facility has further reduced its carbon-based fuel usage.

"The energy market needs equipment and expertise that leverage the use of renewable energy," said Dwayne Boulden, Preferred's Vice President of Finance. "Preferred takes a holistic approach to providing solutions, and adding solar to our building is a great demonstration of what we're able to do. We've upgraded our property, and we're investing in our community. And of course, we're saving money, too."

"There are no 'silver bullets' in the quest for sustainability with renewable energy. Intelligent, real, cost-effective diversification is the winner," added Preferred's CEO, David Bohn. "If you are going to invest in a sustainable future, you have to look at a number of solutions, fuels, and energy sources. That's why our combination of solar power generation and non-fossil, clean burning, ultra-low carbon emission BRO is so successful, for Preferred Utilities and the planet."

The solar panel array was installed in the facility's parking lot, which had the added benefit of creating a covered parking area. In the first few months since the solar panels went online, Preferred has generated 60,000 kW, saving $10,000. Since the solar panels went online in winter, that number is expected to increase substantially with the additional sunlight of spring and summer. Preferred anticipates that it will generate more than 200 megawatts each year, saving more than $30,000 annually.

To learn more about Preferred's capabilities in the field of sustainable energy, visit their website at www.preferred-mfg.com.

About Preferred Utilities Manufacturing

Founded in 1920, Preferred Utilities Manufacturing Corporation is an engineering-based manufacturer of fuel oil handling systems, boiler instrumentation and controllers, high quality burners, nuclear power plant outage reduction tools, and related component parts for commercial, institutional, and industrial facilities. Preferred applies continuous research and development to existing products, helping us to lead the industry with new and innovative power plant solutions. Our manufacturing, engineering, and administrative headquarters is located in Danbury, Connecticut, with regional sales and service offices throughout the United States.

Press Contacts:

Cheryl Rice

(860) 578-4007

[email protected]

Ruth O'Donnell

(203) 743-6741

[email protected]

SOURCE Preferred Utilities Manufacturing