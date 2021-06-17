Solar Panel Recycling Market in North America 2020 to 2027: Canadian Solar, EIKI SHOJI and First Solar Dominate

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America solar panel recycling market is expected to grow by 18.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $101.3 million by 2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development.



Highlighted with 21 tables and 33 figures, this 82-page report "North America Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Country.



Based on Process, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Mechanical Recycling

Thermal Recycling

Laser Recycling

Chemical Recycling

Other Processes

Based on Panel Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Polycrystalline Solar Panels

Thin Film Solar Panels

Based on Shelf Life, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Early Loss

Normal Loss

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Process

3.1 Market Overview by Process

3.2 Mechanical Recycling

3.3 Thermal Recycling

3.4 Laser Recycling

3.5 Chemical Recycling

3.6 Other Processes



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Panel Type

4.1 Market Overview by Panel Type

4.2 Monocrystalline Solar Panels

4.3 Polycrystalline Solar Panels

4.4 Thin Film Solar Panels



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Shelf Life

5.1 Market Overview by Shelf Life

5.2 Early Loss

5.3 Normal Loss



6 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

6.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2 U.S.

6.3 Canada

6.4 Mexico



7 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Canadian Solar Inc.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Interco Trading Inc.

PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

REMA PV System AS

Rinovasol GMBH

Sharp Corporation

Silcontel Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/392i7i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

