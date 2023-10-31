Solar Panel Recycling Market Size to grow by USD 417.08 million from 2022 to 2027|Reduction in costs of solar PV systems boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panel recycling market size is set to grow by USD 417.08 million between 2022 and 2027, and register an accelerating CAGR of 26.97%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The reduction in costs of solar PV systems drives market growth. There is an increasing adoption of solar PVs as it is considered a cost-effective power generation source. Furthermore, there is an increasing growth of solar PVs globally due to the factors such as declining costs, government initiatives, and subsidies, as well as competitive bidding processes. Moreover, the rising demand for clean energy, especially in countries like India and China is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The solar panel recycling market is segmented as follows:

Product

Crystalline



Thin Film

Type

Thermal



Mechanical



Laser

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the crystalline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as superior cell efficiencies, long lifespans, and compact designs are significantly fuelling the demand for crystalline PV segments globally. According to the IEA reports, crystalline PV accounts for 90% of the market share, making it the most dominant solar PV technology. The main kinds of crystalline silicon by which it is manufactured include monocrystalline and polycrystalline. Both types are used for capturing solar energy and transforming it into electricity. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The solar panel recycling market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. To help businesses improve their market position, the solar panel recycling market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Canadian Solar Inc., Cleanites Recycling, ENVARIS GmbH, First Solar Inc., NPC Inc., Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd., Recycle Solar Technologies Ltd., Reiling GmbH and Co. KG, Rinovasol Global Services BV, SiC Processing GmbH, SILCONTEL Ltd., Silrec Corp., Solarcycle Inc., SunPower Corp., The Activ Group Solutions Pty Ltd, Veolia Environnement SA, We Recycle Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Aurubis AG, and Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offering

ENVARIS GmbH: The company offers solar panel recycling solutions for consumer and commercial fields.

The company offers solar panel recycling solutions for consumer and commercial fields. First Solar Inc: The company offers solar panel recycling solutions such as solar modules, inverters, and frames.

The company offers solar panel recycling solutions such as solar modules, inverters, and frames. NPC Inc: The company offers solar panel recycling solutions for closed-loop semiconductor recovery.

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Rising investment in renewable energy sources is a primary trend in the market. There is an increasing demand for renewable energy sources as it is crucial for achieving a sustainable and low-carbon environment. Furthermore, the rapid growth of solar PV and wind energy in the global energy mix has led to a significant cost reduction of these power systems. It is expected that renewables are able to fulfill the growing energy demand, especially from the heat, transportation, and electricity sectors. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Intermittency in solar power generation can pose a significant challenge impeding the market growth. Factors such as solar irradiation, panel efficiency, and shading, differ across geographic locations and climates which significantly influence the solar output. Even though solar PV panels produce peak power during mid-day under optimal conditions, it needs secondary power sources like batteries, wind or grid power, or hybrid generators during the off-season or at night. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panel recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar panel recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar panel recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panel recycling market vendors

Solar Panel Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 417.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canadian Solar Inc., Cleanites Recycling, ENVARIS GmbH, First Solar Inc., NPC Inc., Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd., Recycle Solar Technologies Ltd., Reiling GmbH and Co. KG, Rinovasol Global Services BV, SiC Processing GmbH, SILCONTEL Ltd., Silrec Corp., Solarcycle Inc., SunPower Corp., The Activ Group Solutions Pty Ltd, Veolia Environnement SA, We Recycle Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Aurubis AG, and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

