Solar Panel Recycling Market to grow by USD 312.17 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panel recycling market is expected to grow by USD 312.17 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 26.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 38% of the growth will originate from APAC. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The reduction in costs of solar PV systems, growth in solar PV panel installation, and government regulations pertaining to solar waste recycling will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the options, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global solar panel recycling market is diverse and includes several international and domestic players. The market is characterized by high capital investments and continuous innovations for improving the efficiency of solar ESSs. The declining prices of solar energy and rising stringent carbon emissions regulations render the solar panel recycling market attractive for investors. The top vendors in the market have been selected based on our perception of their importance in the development of the global solar panel recycling market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

EIKI Trading Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

ENVARIS GmbH

Etavolt Pte. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Poseidon Solar Services Pvt. Ltd.

PV Industries Pty Ltd

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Recycle Technologies, Inc.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

Reliance Industries Ltd.

REMA System AS

Rieger & Kraft Solar GmbH

Rinovasol Global Services BV

ROSI SAS

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Crystalline



The solar panel recycling market share growth in the crystalline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Solar PV panels are created using monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon, two different forms of crystalline silicon. Both of these solar PV panels continue to serve the same purpose inside the larger solar PV panel system. They turn solar energy into electricity by capturing it. The silicon is formed into bars and then cut into wafers to create monocrystalline panels. The electrons that produce energy have greater space to move because the cell is made of a single crystal. Owing to this, Monocrystalline silicon panels have higher efficiency than polycrystalline silicon panels.



Thin-film

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 38% of market growth. The main solar panel recycling markets in APAC are China and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the solar panel recycling market in APAC would be aided by the decline in solar PV system costs.

and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the solar panel recycling market in APAC would be aided by the decline in solar PV system costs.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar panel recycling market report covers the following areas:

Solar Panel Recycling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar panel recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar panel recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar panel recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar panel recycling market vendors

Solar Panel Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $312.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled EIKI Trading Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, ENVARIS GmbH, Etavolt Pte. Ltd., First Solar Inc., Poseidon Solar Services Pvt. Ltd., PV Industries Pty Ltd, Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd., Recycle Technologies, Inc., Reiling GmbH and Co. KG, Reliance Industries Ltd., REMA System AS, Rieger and Kraft Solar GmbH, Rinovasol Global Services BV, ROSI SAS, SILCONTEL Ltd., Sofina SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Veolia Environment SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Crystalline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Thin-film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Thin-film - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 89: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

Exhibit 94: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations - Overview



Exhibit 95: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations - Key offerings

10.5 EIKI Trading Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: EIKI Trading Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: EIKI Trading Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: EIKI Trading Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 ENVARIS GmbH

Exhibit 100: ENVARIS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: ENVARIS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: ENVARIS GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 103: First Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: First Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: First Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Reiling GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 108: Reiling GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Reiling GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Reiling GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 REMA System AS

Exhibit 111: REMA System AS - Overview



Exhibit 112: REMA System AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: REMA System AS - Key offerings

10.10 Rinovasol Global Services BV

Exhibit 114: Rinovasol Global Services BV - Overview



Exhibit 115: Rinovasol Global Services BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Rinovasol Global Services BV - Key offerings

10.11 Targray Technology International Inc.

Exhibit 117: Targray Technology International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Targray Technology International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Targray Technology International Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 120: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

