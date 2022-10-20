Solar Panel Recycling Market to Reach $302.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.32%

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar panel recycling market size reached US$ 110.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Solar panels comprise hazardous materials, such as silicon, silver, aluminum, copper, gallium, lead, and cadmium. Their increasing installation across the globe has fueled the need for recycling to reduce waste generation. Solar panel recycling involves activities ranging from decommissioning to collection and sorting. It prevents the release of hazardous substances from waste streams and lessens the greenhouse (GHG) gas emissions of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Presently, several manufacturers are purifying recovered materials to use in new panels or other components like glass foam.



The rising sales of solar panels worldwide due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is resulting in a massive amount of waste streams in landfills every year. This represents one of the key factors stimulating the need for solar panel recycling methods to minimize human health risks and ensure end-of-life (EoL) management. It also helps to reduce the overall cost of new panels and create job opportunities.

Apart from this, the introduction of strict regulations and policies, such as product stewardship and increasing landfill costs, by governing authorities of numerous countries is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, these authorities are legalizing recycling processes and implementing various solar energy projects. This, in turn, is presenting lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in this industry for expanding their market reach. Furthermore, several companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to recover and recycle rare metal elements, which is anticipated to promote the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global solar panel recycling market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on process, type, material and shelf life.



Breakup by Process:

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

Others

Breakup by Type:

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

Breakup by Material:

Metal

Glass

Aluminum

Silicon

Others

Breakup by Shelf Life:

Normal Loss

Early Loss

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global solar panel recycling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global solar panel recycling market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the shelf life?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global solar panel recycling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Solar Panel Recycling Market



6 Market Breakup by Process



7 Market Breakup by Type



8 Market Breakup by Material



9 Market Breakup by Shelf Life



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



