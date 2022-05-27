Solar Panel to be the Leading Product Segment in the Space Power Supply Market During 2022-2032 | BIS Research Market Insight

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space power supply market is expected to generate huge revenues from the solar panel segment, with a share of 33% in 2032. Its market size was witnessed to be $945.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach close to $1.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 0.28% during the forecast period 2022-2032. One of the major factors attributing to this growth is the growing demand for solar arrays for several satellite missions.

In Earth orbit, the sun provides around 1.4 kilowatts of power per square meter and is a resource that spacecraft designers strive to leverage with as much efficiency as possible. This has led to the use of solar as the predominant method for generating power for the satellite. The effectiveness of solar panels is determined by the temperature, intensity, and angle at which the sun's rays strike them.

Overall, the global space power supply market is projected to reach $5.17 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 1.66%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The research study is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house industry players, market leaders, and experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools to predict the forecast analysis for the study period. With the help of these, the space power supply study provides a broader perspective of the industry.

The detailed study is a compilation of 74 market data tables and 20 figures spread through 145 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Space Power Supply – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers, Limitations, and Opportunities

Following are the drivers for the space power supply market:

Rising demand for radiation-hardened electronic components in the communication satellite segment

Technological advancements in microprocessor and fpga

Following are the challenges for the space power supply market:

High-cost development and designing associated with radiation-hardened electronic components

Impact of electronic component shortage on the global space industry

Following are the opportunities for the space power supply market:

Adoption of new material to manufacture space electronics

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Arun Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "With close to 3,000 satellites to be launched every year, the demand for satellite subsystems and components is rising rapidly. The satellite manufacturing domain is migrating to an automotive-style serial production format. From a power perspective, the demand for efficient and lighter power subsystems and components is growing, especially in the micro-satellite segment. Non-space battery and associated power electronics suppliers will have new opportunities within the space industry owing to the satellite manufacturers expanding their supplier base due to the need for enhanced production capacity to enable their serial production aspirations."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include established players providing space power supply solutions and constitute 70% of the presence in the market. Other players include start-up entities, which account for approximately 30% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent names operating in this market are:

Company Type 1: Solar Cell and Solar Array Manufacturers

AAC Clyde Space

Airbus S.A.S.

AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Rocket Lab

mPower Technology, Inc.





Company Type 2: Primary and Secondary Manufacturers

EaglePicher Technologies

GS Yuasa Lithium Power

GomSpace

Company Type 3: Others

Skylabs

NanoAvionics

ISISPACE GROUP

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Companies that are not a part of the previously-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the space power supply?

What are the futuristic trends in this market and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the space power supply market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2032?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the space power supply market?

Which region is expected to be leading the space power supply market by 2032?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

