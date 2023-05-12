Solar Panels Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2022 to 2027, The market is segmented by type, end-user, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panels market is estimated to grow by USD 50.08 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (power utilities, commercial, and residential), type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the power utilities segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The power utility sector held the largest share of the global solar panel market in 2022. The installation of large-scale solar power plants to generate clean energy and reduce carbon emissions is increasing, which has a positive influence on segment growth. The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector significantly drive the market growth. There has been a significant shift in the world's energy mix, over the past two decades. The IEA estimates that the proportion of renewable energy in the world's electricity generation rose from 26% in the first quarter of 2020 to about 28% in the first quarter of 2021 and by 2023, it's anticipated to reach 30%. As compared to more conventional energy sources like fossil fuels, such as nuclear power, producing electricity from renewable sources is relatively expensive. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Panels Market 2023-2027

Solar Panels Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SoloPower Systems Inc., Soltecture GmbH, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SoloPower Systems Inc., Soltecture GmbH, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Power utilities, Commercial, and Residential), Type (Crystalline panel and Thin-film panel), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative

and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports, request a sample report

Solar panels market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SoloPower Systems Inc., Soltecture GmbH, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Solar Panels Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The rise in the deployment of microgrids is an emerging trend in the solar panels market.

A small-scale power grid with its own sources of generation and storage is known as a microgrid and can run on its own or in cooperation with other tiny power grids.

To operate in both grid-connected and island modes, a microgrid can connect to and disconnect from the power grid.

As the primary power grid experiences a failure or if the system is purposefully disconnected from the primary grid, a microgrid may go into island mode. Microgrids are used in villages where access to grid-connected power is difficult or scarce.

As they are unaffected by power outages in the main grid, they are more dependable and also lower the price of expanding the grid to outlying areas.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the solar panels market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

High initial investment and maintenance costs for solar PV systems are major challenges hindering market growth.

In spite of the fact that the cost of the materials has significantly decreased, solar PV installations still require a significant upfront investment and the main cause of the higher investment rates is the need for a large area for panels to produce a lot of electricity.

Because of the intermittency issues, which reduce solar panels' efficiency, customers must install a lot of solar panels to meet their energy needs. It raises both the initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs.

Hence, such factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Find some

insights from a sample report!

The solar panels market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Solar Panels Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar panels market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the solar panels market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar panels market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar panels market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The solar batteries market size is expected to increase by USD 7.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers solar batteries market segmentation by technology (Li-ion, lead acid, sodium-based, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The implementation of solar-plus-storage systems is notably driving the solar batteries market growth.

The solar thermal market size is expected to increase by 167,187.58 megawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the solar thermal market is the rise in investments in renewable energy.

Solar Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adani Group, Antec Solar GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Flisom AG, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongli Group Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SoloPower Systems Inc., Soltecture GmbH, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Solar Panels Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Solar Panels Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Power utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Crystalline panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Crystalline panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Thin-film panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Thin-film panel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adani Group

Exhibit 115: Adani Group - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adani Group - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Adani Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Adani Group - Segment focus

12.4 Antec Solar GmbH

Exhibit 119: Antec Solar GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Antec Solar GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Antec Solar GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 122: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 First Solar Inc.

Exhibit 127: First Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: First Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Flisom AG

Exhibit 131: Flisom AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Flisom AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Flisom AG - Key offerings

12.8 Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 144: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 148: Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 149: Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Risen Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Risen Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Risen Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Risen Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Shell plc

Exhibit 154: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.15 Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Trina Solar Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio