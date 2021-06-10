Solar Panels Market to grow by 159.62 Gigawatts | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The solar panels market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Solar Panels Market Participants:

Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc. offers solar panels by the brand name Bifacial High Power Dual Cell PERC Module.

First Solar Inc.

First Solar Inc. offers series 6, series 6 CuRe solar panels.

Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. offers the 60-cell MBB Half-cell ModulePERC JAM60S10/MR and 72-cell MBB Half-cell Module solar panels.

Solar Panels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The solar panels market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power Utilities



Commercial



Residential

Type

Crystalline Panel



Thin-film Panel

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The solar panels market is driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector. In addition, the rise in the deployment of microgrids is expected to trigger the solar panels market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

