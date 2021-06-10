Solar Panels Market to grow by 159.62 Gigawatts | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., and Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. will emerge as major solar panels market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 10, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar panels market is expected to grow by 159.62 Gigawatts during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the solar panels market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The solar panels market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Solar Panels Market Participants:
Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar Inc. offers solar panels by the brand name Bifacial High Power Dual Cell PERC Module.
First Solar Inc.
First Solar Inc. offers series 6, series 6 CuRe solar panels.
Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Ja Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. offers the 60-cell MBB Half-cell ModulePERC JAM60S10/MR and 72-cell MBB Half-cell Module solar panels.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/solar-panels-market-industry-analysis
Solar Panels Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The solar panels market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Power Utilities
- Commercial
- Residential
- Type
- Crystalline Panel
- Thin-film Panel
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The solar panels market is driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector. In addition, the rise in the deployment of microgrids is expected to trigger the solar panels market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the solar panels market, Request Free Sample @
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70592
Related Report on Utilities Include:
Global Battery Recycling Market- The battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry (lead-acid, lithium, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and battery source (automotive, electronic appliance, and others).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Solar Hybrid Inverter Market- The solar hybrid inverter market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/solar-panelsmarket
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/solar-panels-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/solar-panels-market-industry-analysis
Share this article