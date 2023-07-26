Solar Photovoltaic Market size to grow by USD 47.16 billion from 2022 to 2027| Increasing government support for solar power technology boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar photovoltaic market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.16 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the history (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Solar Photovoltaic Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial, residential, and utility), deployment (ground-mounted and rooftop), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. There is wide adoption of solar photovoltaic systems in non-residential buildings where there is a frequent requirement for power. In this segment, a huge amount of power is consumed frequently by consumers to meet power needs. In the commercial sector, the majority of the power needs are derived from fossil fuel sources, whereas diesel generators are utilized as a source of generating electricity for backup. In some countries, such as China , a carbon tax is mainly enforced on commercial buildings to minimize the threat of climate change, resulting in high electricity costs.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global solar photovoltaic market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key countries which are significantly contributing to the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market in APAC include China, Japan , India , Australia , and South Korea . China is one of the most dominating markets in the global solar photovoltaic market in the APAC region. Factors such as the rising number of residential solar photovoltaic installations are expected to fuel the growth of the market in countries such as India and China . Furthermore, the rising electrification of rural areas, increasing off-grid installations, and the decreasing cost of solar photovoltaic systems are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Solar Photovoltaic Market - Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising government support for solar power technology drives the market growth during the forecast period. Several governments across the countries are launching initiatives to support the implementation of solar energy by providing tax benefits, subsidies, and incentives to solar power service providers and consumers. There is an increasing focus on the use of alternative energy sources in order to minimize greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions. China has become the leading user of solar energy due to various government policies and investments. On the other hand, there is an increasing adoption of renewable energy, such as solar power in order to achieve carbon emission targets and minimize their dependence on fossil fuels. For instance, in February 2022, the Indian government launched a production-linked incentive (PLI) for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules for the existing wait-listed PLI bidders. This is expected to reduce the dependence on and import of solar power by strengthening the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising focus on decarbonization by vendors is a key trend shaping the global solar photovoltaic market growth. Several vendors in the market are launching new projects and making investments due to the increasing focus on decarbonization. Hence, such projects are expected to fuel the demand for solar photovoltaics. For example, in March 2023, Canadian Solar declared that three of its solar power projects in Japan, Oita Kitsuki, Gunma Takasaki, and Yamaguchi Hofu, totaling 42 MWp, reached commercial operation in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, First Solar declared its plans to invest up to USD 1.2 billion in scaling the production of photovoltaic solar modules in August 2022. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global solar photovoltaic market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Severe competition from alternative sources of energy is a significant challenge hindering the global solar photovoltaic market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key competitors of solar energy include fossil fuels, natural gas, wind, hydropower, and others. There is an increasing preference for fossil fuels in some countries, such as Saudi Arabia, due to their availability in abundance. Furthermore, the high cost associated with establishing a renewable facility to generate power and the low power output of renewable energy sources when compared to fossil fuels due to the intermittent nature of renewables is expected to negatively impact the market. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Solar Photovoltaic Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar photovoltaic market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the solar photovoltaic market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar photovoltaic market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic market vendors

Solar Photovoltaic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., All Earth Renewables, Canadian Solar Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EMMVEE SOLAR, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sharp Corp., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Tongwei Co. Ltd., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd., and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

