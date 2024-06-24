Solar Photovoltaic Services Market size is set to grow by USD 24.32 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing new installations and aging asset base of solar PV modules to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar photovoltaic services market size is estimated to grow by USD 24.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period. Increasing new installations and aging asset base of solar pv modules is driving market growth, with a trend towards developments related to solar pv modules. However, challenges associated with recycling of scrap from solar pv systems poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB, Acciona SA, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, Anesco Ltd., Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., ENcome Energy Performance GmbH, First Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., RWE AG, Sharp Corp., SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global solar photovoltaic services market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Installation services and O and m services) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB, Acciona SA, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, Anesco Ltd., Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., ENcome Energy Performance GmbH, First Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., RWE AG, Sharp Corp., SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Solar Photovoltaic Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in solar PV technology. Mono PERC and bifacial modules, which offer higher efficiency and conversion rates, are gaining popularity. Bifacial modules generate power from both sides, reducing balance of system costs and increasing power output by one-third. Advanced PERC technology integrates anti-light-induced degradation and passivation films, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Half-cut cell modules, which reduce resistance loss and increase efficiency, are also on the rise. These innovations are driving market growth, making solar energy more cost-effective and efficient.

The Solar Photovoltaic (PV) services market is experiencing significant growth, with increasing demand for solar power solutions. Markets are shifting towards solar power projects, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors. In 2022, the solar PV market size was estimated to be 600 billion dollars, with projections for continued growth. Key technologies include solar cells, solar panels, and solar inverters. Renewable energy technologies, such as solar, are becoming more cost-effective and efficient, making them a popular choice for businesses and individuals looking to reduce their carbon footprint. The market is also seeing advancements in energy storage solutions, allowing for greater grid independence and improved energy management. Solar PV is a trending industry, with many companies investing in research and development to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The solar photovoltaic services market faces challenges due to the growing amount of solar PV scrap. With no standards for safe disposal, toxic materials like cadmium and lead pose risks to the environment if not handled properly. Damaged modules, often containing these hazardous substances, can contaminate soil and water if disposed of in landfills. Natural disasters can also damage modules, leading to additional costs for hazardous waste treatment. Manufacturers may pass these costs onto consumers, hindering market growth, particularly in countries lacking waste management infrastructure. Proper disposal solutions are crucial to mitigate these risks and ensure the continued adoption of solar PV technology.

The Solar Photovoltaic Services Market faces several challenges. Capacity expansion and technology upgrades are key areas of concern. The industry requires significant investment in research and development to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Regulations and policies also impact the market, with technologies like thin-film solar and silicon solar having different regulatory requirements. The integration of solar power into the grid is another challenge, requiring solutions for energy storage and grid management. Additionally, the intermittency of solar power necessitates the use of predictive analytics and smart grids to ensure a consistent power supply. The market is dynamic, with new players and technologies constantly emerging.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This solar photovoltaic services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Installation services

1.2 O and m services Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Installation services- The Solar Photovoltaic Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for renewable energy sources. Companies are offering installation, maintenance, and repair services for solar photovoltaic systems. These services ensure optimal system performance and energy efficiency. The market is driven by government incentives, technological advancements, and decreasing costs. Businesses and homeowners are investing in solar energy to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy bills. The market is expected to continue expanding as more countries adopt renewable energy policies.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Solar Photovoltaic Services Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable technologies such as Solar PV in the global energy mix. The Indian government's Solar Policy 2022 aims to install an additional 6,000 MW of solar power capacity, with a focus on distributed solar power through rooftop solar panels. This includes the development of bonded warehouses spanning 100,000 square meters to facilitate the storage and trading of solar power. The installation costs for solar PV systems continue to decrease, making them increasingly competitive with traditional electricity sources. The South-Central Section of the electricity grid is expected to see significant growth in solar PV capacity, with the electricity grid infrastructure undergoing necessary upgrades to accommodate the intermittent nature of solar power. The integration of solar power into the electricity grid involves the use of photovoltaic cells, which convert sunlight into electrons through the movement of silicon atoms. Renewable technologies such as wind and bioenergy are also contributing to the energy mix, with solar PV playing a key role in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Market Research Overview

The Solar Photovoltaic Services Market refers to the industry dedicated to the design, installation, and maintenance of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. These systems convert sunlight into electricity, making them an essential component of renewable energy solutions. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing global awareness of sustainable energy sources and government incentives. Solar PV services include system design, site assessment, installation, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance and repair. The market is segmented based on geography, system size, and application. The use of advanced technologies, such as thin-film and monocrystalline silicon, is driving innovation in the sector. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for clean energy and the declining cost of solar PV technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Installation Services



O And M Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio