Solar photovoltaic services (PV) market size to increase by USD 16,359.62 Million: Market research insights highlight increasing new installations and aging asset base of solar PV modules as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the solar photovoltaic services (PV) market will witness a YOY growth of 14.6% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by service (installation services, O&M services) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The solar photovoltaic services (PV) market size is estimated to increase by USD 16,359.62 million at a CAGR of 15.38% from 2022 to 2027

Solar photovoltaic services (PV) market - Vendor insights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Photovoltaic Services Market 2023-2027

The global solar photovoltaic services (PV) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

ENcome Energy Performance GmbH

First Solar Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Corp.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd

RWE AG

Sharp Corp.

SunPower Corp

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

Solar photovoltaic services (PV) market - Geographical analysis

APAC will account for 74% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea have the highest installed capacity of solar PVs in the region. The increase in new installations in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, and the alarming levels of pollution from GHG emissions in China and India majorly drive the solar PV services market.

Furthermore, the market for solar PV services is expected to grow rapidly due to the adoption and installation of microgrids in APAC. Microgrid adoption is mostly fueled by rural electrification initiatives in emerging nations like India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines. The governments of various countries in this region are taking active measures to deploy microgrid solutions to increase access to power in rural areas.

Solar photovoltaic services (PV) market - Key segment analysis

The solar photovoltaic services (PV) market share growth by the installation services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in solar PV installation is being driven by increasing environmental concerns and global initiatives to create renewable energy sources, such as solar PVs, in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change. The price of using solar energy to generate power has greatly decreased due to advances in manufacturing solar panels and other related components and the growing acceptance of technology. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Solar photovoltaic services (PV) market - Key market drivers & challenges:

The solar photovoltaic services (PV) market is primarily driven by increasing new installations and an aging asset base of solar PV modules. The growth is attributed to the ability of solar PV modules to be manufactured in both small and large-scale plants. Furthermore, factors like the declining cost of solar power generation, and Supportive government policies and regulations will boost market growth during the forecast period.

However, The challenges associated with recycling scrap from solar PV systems are the major challenge impeding the market growth. The amount of discarded scrap from solar PV systems is expected to grow. The disposal of scrap from discarded solar PV systems in landfills is considered unsafe because poisonous materials can pollute the soil and water, making its disposal a big issue. This makes the recycling of scrapes difficult which will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this solar photovoltaic services (PV) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar photovoltaic services (PV) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the solar photovoltaic services (PV) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar photovoltaic services (PV) market across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar photovoltaic services (PV) market vendors



Solar Photovoltaic Services Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,359.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB, Acciona SA, Amana Contracting and Steel Buildings LLC, Anesco Ltd., Avi Solar Energy Pvt Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., ENcome Energy Performance GmbH, First Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, Risen Energy Co. Ltd., RWE AG, Sharp Corp., SunPower Corp, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

