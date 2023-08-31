Solar Power Industry Sparks Robust Demand: Global Optical Coatings Market Thrives with 8.2% CAGR, Propelled by Renewable Energy Initiatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Coatings Market by Technology (Vacuum Deposition, E-Beam Evaporation, Sputtering Process, and Ion Assisted Deposition (IAD)), Type, End-Use Industry, and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of World) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical coatings market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from USD 13.2 billion in 2023 to USD 19.6 billion by 2028, with a substantial CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for optical coatings in industrial applications in emerging economies of APAC and Europe is a major driving force behind this growth.

US and Electronics & Semiconductor End Use Industry Largest Markets for Optical Coatings in North America in 2022

Segmentation Analysis:

Technology:

E-Beam Evaporation (second-largest growing technology during forecast period)

Sputtering

Others

Type:

Anti-Reflective Coatings

High Reflective Coatings (second largest growing type)

Filter Coatings

Beam Splitter Coatings

Transparent Electrodes

Electrochromic Coatings

Mirror Coatings

Others

End-Use Industry:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Telecommunication

Infrastructure

Automotive

Military & Defense

Solar Power (fastest-growing end-use industry)

Medical

Others

Regional Insights:

APAC secured the second-largest market share in the Optical Coatings Market in 2022. Rapid economic growth, government initiatives promoting sustainable manufacturing solutions, and the growth of electronics & semiconductor and military & defense industries are driving demand in this region. China , Japan , South Korea , and India are key contributors to this growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in Demand for Optical Coatings from Electronics & Semiconductor Industry

Growing Solar Power Industry to Drive Market

Technological Advancements in Optical Equipment and Fabrication Processes

Restraints:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

High R&D and Equipment Cost

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics

Growing Demand for High-Speed Communication Networks

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations

Maintaining Environmental Durability of Optical Coatings

Key Companies Mentioned:

Artemis Optical Limited

Abrisa Technologies

Alluxa

Asml Berlin (Berliner Glas)

(Berliner Glas) Andover Corporation

Beneq

Coherent Corp.

Cascade Optical Corporation

Dupont

Deposition Sciences, Inc. (DSI)

Denton Vacuum

Evaporated Coatings, Inc.

Inrad Optics, Inc.

Janos Technology LLC

Lambda Research Optics Inc.

Materion Corporation

MLD Technologies

Nano Quarz Wafer

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Newport Corporation

Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.

PPG

Reynard Corporation

Visimax Technologies Inc.

Zeiss Group

