Solar Power Market in Brazil to grow by 89.57 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026 | Sunny climatic conditions boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in Brazil size is estimated to grow by 89.57 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 47.24% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Solar Power Market In Brazil - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Utility and Rooftop) and application (Grid-connected and Off-grid).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Power Market in Brazil 2022-2026

The solar power market share growth in Brazil by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. Utility-scale solar power plants give the advantage of fixed electricity prices and they can also be stored in energy storage systems for use when there is no sunlight. Also, it has power purchase agreements (PPA) with utilities to assure that there is a market for their energy for a fixed period of time. These factors will boost the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments Download a Sample Report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Solar Power Market In Brazil – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The sunny climatic conditions as it is located in a latitude zone where the incidence of solar radiation is substantially higher than the rest of the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Solar energy began to attain traction in 2017, with total capacity increasing to 7.8 gigawatts by 2020. Altogether, Brazil's solar power sector has grown steadily in tandem with the country's economic recovery since 2017, which is the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), solar power in Brazil will increase by 67% by the end of 2021. Biomass and hydropower generation, on the other hand, decreased in 2021. These factors are anticipated to augment the growth of the Brazil solar power market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing renewable electricity usage is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The slow growth in photovoltaic systems is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Solar Power Market In Brazil report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar power market in Brazil between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the solar power market in Brazil size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the solar power market in Brazil across Brazil

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar power market in Brazil compnaies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The solar photovoltaic services (PV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16,359.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (installation services, O&M services) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing new installations and aging asset base of solar PV modules are notably driving the market growth.

The solar thermal market share is expected to increase by 167187.58 megawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%. This report extensively covers solar thermal market segmentation by application (heat generation and power generation) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the solar thermal market is the rise in investments in renewable energy.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio