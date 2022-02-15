Solar Power Market in Brazil will record Year-over-Year Growth of 58.96% in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Solar Power Market in Brazil report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 58.96%

Key market segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

Solar Power Market Scope in Brazil Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 47.24% Market growth 2022-2026 89.57 TWh units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 58.96 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abengoa SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., ENGIE SA, First Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Scatec ASA, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Solar Power Market in Brazil Trend

Increasing renewable electricity usage

The cognitive technology-based audit software uses algorithms to do data analysis on massive amounts of financial data in order to extract data insights and provide reports depending on the financial structure of the business. In the audit reporting process, AI also enables the deployment of strategies based on generated data insights to improve risk management. Organizations can also employ AI-based analysis to provide high-quality audits to examine the risks they face, financial reporting controls, and operating environments. The use of artificial intelligence in auditing is becoming more common in all areas, which will fuel market expansion over the projection period.

Solar Power Market in Brazil Challenge

Slow growth in photovoltaic system

International analysts say the country should concentrate more on building government incentives and supporting solar power installations, particularly micro-generation. In recent years, wind farms have been developed in great numbers around Brazil, with many homeowners installing solar panels on their homes. In the country, photovoltaic solar energy has been used in over 30 thousand locations. However, constraints such as high construction and maintenance costs, as well as a lack of government incentives, are projected to hamper the growth of the solar power market in Brazil over the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the solar power market share in Brazil.

Key market vendors insights

The solar power market share in Brazil is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Abengoa SA

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

ENGIE SA

First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Scatec ASA

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

Key Segment Analysis by End-User

Utility



A utility-scale solar power plant generates solar power and feeds it into the power grid to provide energy to a utility. Utility-scale solar power plants typically enter into power purchase agreements with utilities to ensure that their energy has a market for a set length of time. When the price of power generated from fossil fuels is high due to increased demand, it provides the benefit of regulated electricity costs. It can also be stored in energy storage devices to be used when the sun isn't shining. During the projection period, such factors will drive the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country.



Rooftop

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Grid-connected

Related Reports: -

Solar Energy Market in Argentina - The solar energy market share in Argentina is expected to increase by 53.73 terawatt-hour units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 70.64%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - The solar photovoltaic wafer market share is expected to increase by 73.71 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.80%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abengoa SA

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

ENGIE SA

First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Scatec ASA

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio