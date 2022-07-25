Solar power market in India, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 35.24% by 2026, Segmentation based on End-User and Application - Technavio

Jul 25, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Power Market size in India is expected to grow by USD 240.42 billion at a CAGR of 35.24% during the forecast period. The solar power market in India report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. among others.
The report extensively covers solar power market segmentation in India by
- End-user (utility and rooftop) and
- Application (grid-connected and off-grid)
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Solar Power Market in India Analysis Report
by End-user and Application and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- ABB Ltd.
- ACME Solar
- Adani Enterprises Ltd.
- Azure Power
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- juwi AG
- Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

The rising investments in renewable energy is one of the main driver fueling growth in India's solar power market. Renewable energy adoption was prompted by low carbon emissions from these sources and rising environmental protection concerns, which increased global investments in renewable energy. The country's solar energy sector is receiving more investments as a result of the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, which will fuel the expansion of the Indian solar power market throughout the forecast period.
Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the
Solar Power Market in India.
Key Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Utility
- Rooftop
- Application
- Grid-connected
- Off-grid
India's utility sector will significantly increase its market share in solar energy. Over the past few decades, a utility-scale solar power plant has been generating reliable, clean energy. When the cost of electricity produced from fossil fuels is high during periods of high demand, it offers the benefit of set electricity pricing. To use it when there is no sunlight, it can also be stored in energy storage systems. These elements will propel the nation's adoption of utility-scale solar energy.
Solar Power Market in India Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the solar power market in India's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the solar power market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the solar power market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar power market in India vendors
|
Solar Power Market Scope in India
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 240.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
37.31
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- ACME Solar
- Adani Enterprises Ltd.
- Azure Power
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- juwi AG
- Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
