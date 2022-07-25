Solar power market in India, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 35.24% by 2026, Segmentation based on End-User and Application - Technavio

End-user (utility and rooftop) and

Application (grid-connected and off-grid)

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

ABB Ltd.

ACME Solar

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Azure Power

Canadian Solar Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

juwi AG

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.

The rising investments in renewable energy is one of the main driver fueling growth in India's solar power market. Renewable energy adoption was prompted by low carbon emissions from these sources and rising environmental protection concerns, which increased global investments in renewable energy. The country's solar energy sector is receiving more investments as a result of the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, which will fuel the expansion of the Indian solar power market throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

End-user

Utility



Rooftop

Application

Grid-connected



Off-grid

India's utility sector will significantly increase its market share in solar energy. Over the past few decades, a utility-scale solar power plant has been generating reliable, clean energy. When the cost of electricity produced from fossil fuels is high during periods of high demand, it offers the benefit of set electricity pricing. To use it when there is no sunlight, it can also be stored in energy storage systems. These elements will propel the nation's adoption of utility-scale solar energy.

Solar Power Market in India Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the solar power market in India's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the solar power market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the solar power market in India vendors

Solar Power Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 240.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 37.31 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

