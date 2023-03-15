Solar Power Market in India to grow by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026; ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, among others identified as key trends - Technavio

Mar 15, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid). The market will witness significant growth in the utility segment during the forecast period. The decline in the prices of solar PV installation and favorable government policies are driving the growth of the segment. To understand more about the solar power market in India, request a sample report.
Solar Power Market in India: Insights
- Vendors: 15+, including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and Application (grid-connected and off-grid)
Solar power market in India - Vendor Insights
The solar power market in India is fragmented. The market comprises numerous international and regional players that offer a wide range of products and solutions. The threat of rivalry among vendors is moderate owing to high capital requirements. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include electrical power which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation and pollution control, under the brand name ABB Ltd.
- ACME Solar - The company offers solar power services that include innovative green energy, energy management solutions such as solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, and solar transportation, under the brand name ACME Solar.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include solar electricity, solar water heating, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, and others under the brand name Adani Enterprises Ltd.
- Azure Power - The company offers solar power services that include solar power plants, solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, and others under the brand name Azure Power.
Solar Power Market in India – Market Dynamics
The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy. However, the presence of alternative energy sources will hinder the growth of the market. The solar power market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this solar power market in India report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar power market in India between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the solar power market in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the solar power market across India
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar power market vendors in India
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The renewable energy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,776.08 GW. The market is segmented by end-user (residential, industrial, and commercial), type (hydropower, wind, solar, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The off-grid solar power systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,263.94 million. The market is segmented by type (AC and DC), application (non-residential and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).
|
Solar Power Market in India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 240.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
37.31
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Utilities Market Reports
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- ACME Solar
- Adani Enterprises Ltd.
- Azure Power
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.
- juwi AG
- Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article