Solar Power Market in India to grow by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026; ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, among others identified as key trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid). The market will witness significant growth in the utility segment during the forecast period. The decline in the prices of solar PV installation and favorable government policies are driving the growth of the segment. To understand more about the solar power market in India, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Power Market in India

Solar Power Market in India: Insights

: 15+, including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (utility and rooftop) and Application (grid-connected and off-grid)

Solar power market in India - Vendor Insights

The solar power market in India is fragmented. The market comprises numerous international and regional players that offer a wide range of products and solutions. The threat of rivalry among vendors is moderate owing to high capital requirements. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

ABB Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include electrical power which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation and pollution control, under the brand name ABB Ltd.

- The company offers solar power services that include electrical power which includes energy production, power transmission, transportation, process automation and pollution control, under the brand name ABB Ltd. ACME Solar - The company offers solar power services that include innovative green energy, energy management solutions such as solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, and solar transportation, under the brand name ACME Solar.

- The company offers solar power services that include innovative green energy, energy management solutions such as solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, and solar transportation, under the brand name ACME Solar. Adani Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers solar power services that include solar electricity, solar water heating, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, and others under the brand name Adani Enterprises Ltd.

- The company offers solar power services that include solar electricity, solar water heating, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, solar transportation, and others under the brand name Adani Enterprises Ltd. Azure Power - The company offers solar power services that include solar power plants, solar water heating, water heating systems, solar heating, solar ventilation, solar lighting, portable solar, and others under the brand name Azure Power.

Solar Power Market in India – Market Dynamics

The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy. However, the presence of alternative energy sources will hinder the growth of the market. The solar power market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

What are the key data covered in this solar power market in India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar power market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the solar power market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar power market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar power market vendors in India

Solar Power Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 35.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 240.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.31 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., juwi AG, and Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

ACME Solar

Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Azure Power

Canadian Solar Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

juwi AG

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

