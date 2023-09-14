Solar Power Market in US to grow by USD 16.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Avantus LLC, to be key market companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar power market in US is expected to grow by USD 16.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period. The solar power market in US is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid solar power market in US is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rise in investments in renewable energy. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Avantus LLC, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Earthlight Technologies LLC, Envinity, First Solar Inc., Fun In The Sun Pool Heating Inc., Hanwha Corp., M. A. Mortenson Co., Nextera Energy Inc., Porter Electric LLC, Posigen Solar, Professional Solar Products, SOLV Energy, Southern Exposure Solar, Star Solar Specialists LLC, SunPower Corp., and Trina Solar Co. Ltd. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and growth potentials, request a FREE sample report

Solar Power Market in US 2023-2027

Major Companies and Key Offerings

Abengoa SA - The company offers solar power technologies through the tower and parabolic troughs.

The company offers solar power technologies through the tower and parabolic troughs. Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers solar power services such as Utility 71 solar plant and Utility 13.8 solar plant.

Solar Power Market In US 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The photovoltaic systems segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A photovoltaic system is basically a power supply system designed to provide usable solar energy using photovoltaics. It consists of several components, such as solar panels, to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity. Furthermore, it includes a solar inverter to convert the output from DC to AC as well as mounting, wiring, and other electrical accessories to build a working solar system. The increasing adoption of solar energy systems is driven by the growing interest in renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and by the falling prices of photovoltaic systems. Demand for photovoltaic systems is expected to increase in the coming years due to factors such as cost reductions due to several government initiatives and subsidies as well as the procurement process. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technology

Photovoltaic systems



Concentrated solar power systems

Application Outlook

Utility



Residential



Commercial

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the solar power market in US by value?

What will be the size of the solar power market in US in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the solar power market in US?

What main segments make up the solar power market in US?

