Solar PV Backsheet Market size is set to grow by USD 1.89 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar PV backsheet market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.89 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.02% during the forecast period. Increasing use of thin-film solar pv modules is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of half-cut cell modules. However, backsheet-associated pv module failures poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, Arkema Group, COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., Dunmore Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., Tomark Worthen LLC, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global solar PV backsheet market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Solar Pv Backsheet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1894.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and Australia Key companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, Arkema Group, COVEME Spa, Cybrid Technologies Inc., Dunmore Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., Tomark Worthen LLC, Toppan Printing Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The solar PV industry is seeing an upward trend in the adoption of half-cut cell modules due to their enhanced efficiency. These modules, which use mono or polycrystalline solar cells, are produced by laser-cutting cells in half and connecting them in parallel. This design reduces resistance loss and increases current flow, leading to similar voltage and current output as standard modules. The smaller cell shapes in half-cut modules also minimize gaps between cells, maximizing light reflection and increasing overall efficiency. This efficiency boost is expected to boost solar PV installations and, consequently, the global solar PV backsheet market.

The Solar PV backsheet market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. European and US companies dominate this sector, providing materials for the backsheets of solar panels. These backsheets protect the solar cells from environmental factors and enhance their durability. The use of advanced materials like PVF and PVDF in backsheets ensures their longevity and resistance to UV rays and moisture. The trend towards thinner and lighter backsheets is driving innovation in this market. Additionally, the integration of backsheets with other components like junction boxes and frame is gaining popularity. Overall, the solar PV backsheet market is poised for continued growth as the global shift towards renewable energy sources accelerates.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The solar PV backsheet market faces challenges due to backsheet degradation, leading to issues like chalking, cracking, and mold formation. These problems reduce UV protection and affect module productivity, particularly for modules with high mounting elevations or near array edges. Degradation is influenced by backside exposure conditions and can impact system lifetime and LCOE. Thinner backsheets, used to reduce costs, do not provide adequate climatic protection and contribute to insufficient process control, delamination, and detachment. These backsheet failures hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Solar PV backsheet market faces several challenges. Units, such as Carbon, Emissions, Silicon, and Polyvinyl, play crucial roles in this industry. The primary challenge is ensuring durability and resistance to UV radiation and other environmental factors. The backsheet must be strong enough to protect the solar cells from harsh conditions. Additionally, the backsheet must be lightweight and cost-effective. Another challenge is the need for backsheets to be fire-resistant and resistant to penetration. The use of materials like PET and PVC can help address these challenges. However, the industry must continue to innovate to meet evolving demands and regulations.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This solar pv backsheet market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fluoropolymer

1.2 Non-fluoropolymer End-user 2.1 Utility

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Fluoropolymer- The fluoropolymer segment in the solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow steadily due to the superior performance of fluorine-based films. Manufacturers have various options such as TPT, TPE, KPK, KPE, and KPC for three-layer backsheets, as well as FEVE coating. The benefits of fluoropolymer products include minimal power loss, no degradation, and resistance to harsh climates and environmental stresses. These factors lead to reduced backsheet failure risks and high returns on investment, fueling the growth of this segment in the global solar PV backsheet market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Solar PV backsheet market encompasses the production and supply of backsheets for solar panels, utilized in both residential and commercial applications. These backsheets are essential components of solar modules, safeguarding the photovoltaic (PV) device from environmental elements. Two primary types exist: non-fluoropolymer and fluoropolymer backsheets. The latter category includes single- and double-fluoropolymer backsheets, which offer enhanced durability and resistance to UV radiation. Manufacturing units produce these backsheets using raw materials such as silicon, silicon dioxide, and polymers. Solar panels can be installed on roofs, grounds, or even in floating power plants. BOS providers and systems integrators play crucial roles in the value chain, ensuring the efficient integration of these backsheets into complete solar power systems. The adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar, continues to drive market growth, while carbon emissions reduction initiatives further boost demand.

Market Research Overview

The Solar PV backsheet market refers to the segment of the solar industry that produces and supplies backsheets for photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. These backsheets serve as a protective layer, preventing the intrusion of water, dust, and other environmental factors that could impact the performance of the solar cells. The market for Solar PV backsheets is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the expanding solar power industry. The market is characterized by various types of backsheets, including PVC, TPU, and PET, each offering unique benefits in terms of durability, flexibility, and resistance to UV and other environmental factors. The demand for lightweight and cost-effective backsheets is also driving innovation in the market. The Solar PV backsheet market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and the increasing adoption of solar power as a sustainable energy source.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fluoropolymer



Non-fluoropolymer

End-user

Utility



Commercial



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio