Solar PV Backsheet Market to Grow by USD 1.45 billion| 3M Co. and Agfa-Gevaert NV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%. The market is expected to record year-over-year growth of 10.53% in 2021.

Solar PV Backsheet Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules is driving the growth of the solar PV backsheet market. These modules are less expensive than other solar PV modules. They also offer improved flexibility, as they can be installed on curved surfaces. The demand for thin-film solar PV modules is increasing. This is leading to the capacity expansion of several solar PV module manufacturers. The use of thin-film solar PV modules has increased in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) due to their flexible nature. BIPV systems provide high production of power, as they maximize the surface area of the receiving solar panel. Backsheets play an integral role in thin-film solar PV modules, as they replace traditional glass modules used for solar module backing. Thus, thin-film solar PV modules need a backsheet with high cell efficiency, including properties such as improved dielectric strength, reflectance, and durability. Therefore, the low cost of thin-film solar PV modules and their increasing conversion efficiency increase the solar power installation. This, in turn, directly contributes to the growth of the global solar PV backsheet market.

Solar PV Backsheet Market: Key Vendor Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers Solar PV Backsheet like Scotchshield Backsheet Films and many more.

Reasons to Buy Solar PV Backsheet Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the solar PV backsheet market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar PV backsheet market in APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the solar PV backsheet market

Solar PV Backsheet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arkema SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

