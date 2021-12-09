Solar PV Backsheet Market to Grow by USD 1.45 billion| 3M Co. and Agfa-Gevaert NV Among Key Vendors | Technavio
The 120-page report on the solar PV backsheet market has been segmented by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Dec 09, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By product, the fluoropolymer segment is expected to have significant market share growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be driven by factors such as the superior performance of fluoropolymer products, which include low module power loss, almost no backsheet degradation, and the ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions and environmental stresses. Due to these factors, the backsheet failure risks are low and return on investment is high from the overall solar PV installation.
by geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market, with a market growth share of 61% during the forecast period. China and Japan are will be the key countries for the solar PV backsheet in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. The targets that have been set by governments for the installation of solar-based powered plants will drive the solar PV backsheet market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
The solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%. The market is expected to record year-over-year growth of 10.53% in 2021.
Solar PV Backsheet Market: Major Growth Drivers
The increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules is driving the growth of the solar PV backsheet market. These modules are less expensive than other solar PV modules. They also offer improved flexibility, as they can be installed on curved surfaces. The demand for thin-film solar PV modules is increasing. This is leading to the capacity expansion of several solar PV module manufacturers. The use of thin-film solar PV modules has increased in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) due to their flexible nature. BIPV systems provide high production of power, as they maximize the surface area of the receiving solar panel. Backsheets play an integral role in thin-film solar PV modules, as they replace traditional glass modules used for solar module backing. Thus, thin-film solar PV modules need a backsheet with high cell efficiency, including properties such as improved dielectric strength, reflectance, and durability. Therefore, the low cost of thin-film solar PV modules and their increasing conversion efficiency increase the solar power installation. This, in turn, directly contributes to the growth of the global solar PV backsheet market.
Solar PV Backsheet Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- 3M Co. - The company offers Solar PV Backsheet like Scotchshield Backsheet Films and many more.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV - The company offers Solar PV Backsheet through brand UNIQOAT.
- Arkema SA - The company offers Solar PV Backsheet like Kynar Film and more.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers Solar PV backsheet like Tedlar PVF film and more.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers Solar PV backsheet like PowerShield PV325 and more.
Reasons to Buy Solar PV Backsheet Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the solar PV backsheet market and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the solar PV backsheet market in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the solar PV backsheet market
|
Solar PV Backsheet Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Japan, US, Germany, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arkema SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, KREMPEL GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
