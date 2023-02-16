Solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market size to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2026:APAC to account for 59% of growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 59% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems Market 2022-2026

Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market - Five forces

The global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (structural, electrical, and inverter).

The structural segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Structural BOS components are important parts of solar PV systems. Therefore, the development of structural BOS is related to the rising deployment of solar PV systems. The rise in global solar PV capacity will increase the demand for solar PV systems, which, in turn, will drive the deployment of structural BOS components during the forecast period. Therefore, the structural segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market.

APAC will account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key contributors to the solar PV balance systems market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , and MEA. Governments of various countries have implemented financial incentives programs such as FiTs in China , Japan , Thailand , and Vietnam to promote solar power generation, which, in turn, will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing investments in renewable energy are driving the market growth.

The global energy mix has changed significantly over the past two decades.

Improvement in energy efficiency has played a key role in balancing energy supply and demand.

Moreover, the competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has led to a rise in investments in renewable energy globally.

These factors will drive the growth of the global solar PV BOS market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Reduced solar energy costs are a key trend in the market.

The cost of solar PV systems has reduced by 70% globally since 2010.

Innovative financing, reduction in technology prices, and growing networks of financial partners and solar installers are leading to an increase in cost effectiveness.

The adoption of solar PV has increased with the reduction in the cost of solar power,, which has increased the number of installations over the years.

These factors will positively impact the growth of the global solar PV BOS market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Rising competition from other sources of energy is challenging the market growth.

According to the IEA, wind power generation capacity is expected to reach 839 GW by 2023, with the addition of more offshore wind power plants.

Onshore and offshore wind capacities are expected to grow by 25% and 10%, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Hydropower-based power generation capacity is expected to grow by 18.5 GW by 2023.

Bioenergy is also expected to grow substantially, with global capacity additions of 5-8 GW per year during the forecast period.

Thus, new projects and capacity additions will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market vendors

Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 142 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 79.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 17.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Bentek Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Mecanizados Solares SL, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Renesola Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Solaris Technology Industry Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp, Unirac Inc., and Moser Baer Solar Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Structural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Inverter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.5 Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.

10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.7 Prysmian Spa

10.8 Renesola Ltd

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

10.10 SMA Solar Technology AG

10.11 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

10.12 Unirac Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

