Solar PV Equipment Market in Vietnam is expected to reach USD ~9.61 Bn in 2027E owing to the government's commitment to energy security and technological improvements & reduced costs: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market is in the growing stage, being driven by Government Initiatives and availability of modern technologies Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market has various players. JA Solar, Trina Solar, ET Solar are the major Solar PV Module Manufacturers in Vietnam.

There is a great potential for green transition in Vietnam , which by 2050 can become a net zero-carbon economy

The upcoming technology being used in solar panels nowadays is a little different from traditional ones by coating the panels with a thin layer of a crystal material called perovskite

VietNam as a country is blessed with generous amount of sunshine with roughly 2000-2500 hours of annual sunlight, which makes it an ideal region.

Current Market Positioning: In the latest revision of PDP VIII edition, it mentions that Solar Photovoltaic Energy is a priority sector for the country. The growth is expected to accelerated particularly in the household sector due to the push for RTS system by the government, while the C&I sector will continue to see stable growth in the years to come.

Net Zero-Carbon Economy: There is a great potential for green transition in Vietnam, which by 2050 can become a net zero-carbon economy. Within the Net Zero Emissions Targets 2050 for Renewable Energy, the Government of Vietnam aims to comprise 75% of energy source from Solar. Meeting such targets as a country only reflects the huge potential and capacity the country has and is aiming to develop in future. To reach net zero emissions by 2050 at least cost, renewable electricity should be the main substitute for fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly.

Rising Installed Capacity: Vietnam's Solar PV Installed Capacity is likely to contribute 21% of the total installed power capacity of the country by 2027E. Market is attracting significant investments in recent years and is expected to have a total Installed Capacity of Solar PV Equipment of 28200 MW by 2027E. Vietnam Total Installed Power Capacity is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10% in order to cater to the needs from industrial expansion and technological advancements.

The Dominance of the Northern Region: With the advantage of cheaper land, no space constraints, and other costs, northern region is likely to grow in the future, reaching a 18% market share by 2027E. While south is still likely to remain the developed hub of Vietnam with the highest market share for Solar PV Installed Capacity. However, since land is limited, the southern region has started to saturate and crowded now, reducing its share from 70% to 62% by 2027E. The central highlands region is likely to increase its capacity by 3% to a total 20% by 2027E.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven by the regulations and incentives updated by the Government of Vietnam and concerns for climate change" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market. Public demand for environmental protection and the Government's intention to develop solar power generation as a new economic sector are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2023E-2027E.

Key Segments Covered:-

Segmentation by the Type of Technology

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin film

Segmentation by Region

South

Central highlands

North

Segmentation by Type of End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

Segmentation by Type of Mounting

Ground Mounted

Rooftop solar

Segmentation By Type of Connectivity

On Grid

Off Grid

Key Target Audience:-

Solar PV Module Manufacturers

Solar PV Inverter Companies

EPC/Developers

Power Plant Owners/Utilities

Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Companies

Investor Community

Financing Companies

Government Bodies & Industry Organizations

Other Stakeholders

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2023E–2027E

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Companies Covered:-

Supply Side Entities

Trina solar

Jasolar

Irex

Boviet solar

Canadian solar

Jinko solar

Longi

Firstsolar

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive summary

Country overview

Market Overview of Solar PV Equipment Market Vietnam

ASEAN Market Overview

Renewable Energy Market Overview

Ecosystem of Major Players in the Market

Value Chain

Market Size of Solar PV Equipment Market in Vietnam

Market Segmentation of Solar PV Equipment Market in Vietnam , 2022

, 2022 Segmentation on the Type of Technology, End User, Region, Mounting, Connectivity

Industry Analysis

Trends & Developments in Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Solar PV Equipment Market Growth Drivers of Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Government Regulations & Incentives in Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Solar PV Equipment Market Upcoming Projects & Investments in Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Solar PV Equipment Market Challenges & Issues Faced in Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Solar PV Equipment Market Demand Analysis

TAM, SAM, SOM of Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Demand Analysis of Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview of Solar PV Equipment market in Vietnam

Market Positioning Analysis

BCG Matrix Analysis of Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Cross Comparison of Top Players

Future Outlook and Projections, 2023E-2027E

Future Market Size of Solar PV Equipment Market in Vietnam on the basis of Revenue and Total Installed Capacity, 2023E-2027E

on the basis of Revenue and Total Installed Capacity, 2023E-2027E Future Market Segmentation on the Type of Technology, 2022P-2027E

Future Market Segmentation on the Type of End User, 2022P-2027E

Future Market Segmentation on the Type of Region, 2022P-2027E

Future Market Segmentation on the Type of Mounting, 2022P-2027E

Future Market Segmentation on the Type of Connectivity, 2022P-2027E

Case Study: LONGi Solar

Analyst Recommendations

Industry Speaks

Research Methodology

Disclaimer

Contact Us

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 - Driven by Favorable Policies to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Integrated Market Structure Enabling Fast Projects

The Europe Solar Photovoltaic Panel Market is expected to witness a CAGR of above 19% over the next 5 years, owing to the rise in the demand for energy, favorable government policies and increasing incentives for the adoption of renewable energy sources in the region. Furthermore, most of the countries in Europe are either expanding/building new power plants or are shifting towards renewable sources of energy especially solar power to meet the rise in demand.

Saudi Arabia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by government initiatives of Vision 2025, to achieve 100% clean water bodies and by 2035 to treat more than 6.8 million cubic meter of wastewater per day

KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market in terms of capital expenditure is anticipated to Grow at a double digit CAGR during the Period 2021 – 2026F, due to increase in Industrial Establishments in 2026F owing to rise in Industrialization and big initiatives by the KSA government. The rising growing population along with the ever-growing need of industries in order to cater the consumer demand of the Indonesian population, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F-Driven by the rising number of industries within the countries and governments initiatives

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market is Expected to Generate $46.5 Mn in Revenue, due to increase in Industrial Establishments in 2026F owing to rise in Industrialization and big initiatives by the Philippines government. The rising growing population along with the ever-growing need of industries in order to cater the consumer demand of the Indonesian population, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook 2027F – Driven by Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government's Strong Initiatives in Waste Water Treatment

The rising growing population along with the ever growing need of industries in order to cater the consumer demand of the Indonesian population, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Jakarta's population is anticipated to grow from 95.4 Mn to 11.8 Mn at a growth rate of 1.7%. With the shift to a new capital of Kalimantan, Kalimantan is the area on the watchlist which is anticipated to grow even further.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research