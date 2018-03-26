Solar PV Inverters, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022

LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5363194







The global solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters market is expected to hold an aggregate market value of over $22billion during the period 2018-2022. The global market was valued at around $6 billion in 2017 and is estimated to hold an average annual value of about $4.4 billion between 2018 and 2022. In terms of solar PV additions, Asia eclipsed all other markets for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for about two-thirds of global additions in 2017. Consequently, Asia-Pacific region led the solar inverters market, valued at around $3.7 billion. It was followed by Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) registering about $1.7 billion and $0.8 billion, respectively.



In terms of market value, China, the US, and Japan together held over 65% and led the global solar PV inverter market in the year 2017.



Between 2017 and 2022, the global solar PV inverters market is expected to witness a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10% in terms of market value.The estimated fall in the market value is mainly attributed to the fall in inverter prices.



The solar inverter and module prices have declined for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, persistent price pressure on equipment suppliers, the anti-dumping tariffs implemented by the US on Chinese modules, the euro and yen depreciation, and the downward adjustment of the minimum import prices.In the solar PV industry, buyers are price sensitive, creating persistent price pressure on equipment suppliers.



The global solar PV inverters market has several strong participants such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd, and SMA Solar Technology AG.The highly fragmented nature of the market has also led to the reduction in solar inverter prices.



As a result of the falling prices, the total installed capacity between 2018 and 2022 is estimated to be close to 370.6 gigawatts (GW), whereas it stood at approximately 316.2 GW between 2012 and 2017.



In terms of market volume, the Asia-Pacific region held approximately 70% of the global solar PV inverters market during the year 2017, followed by the Americas with 19%, and EMEA with 11%.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue to lead the global market in terms of market volume at the end of the forecast period as well.



China, US, and India were the top countries and together held over 70% of the global market share in 2017 with respect to installed capacity.



China led the solar PV inverters market globally with 41 GW of installations in the year 2017. It held over 49% of the global market share in the year 2017.The US emerged as the second-largest market globally for solar PV inverters in 2017, registering 13.2 GW. It accounted for more than 15% of the global market during the year. India ranked third, next to the US, with a market volume of 8.07 GW in 2017, accounting for nearly 9.6% of the global market.



The report "Solar PV Inverters, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022", analyzes solar PV inverters market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the growth of solar PV inverters market in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, and EMEA.

- The report provides solar PV inverters market analysis for key countries including the US, Canada, Chile, China, India, Japan, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

- The report offers country level solar PV inverters market volume and value by end-user segment for the period 2012-2022.

- Qualitative analysis of key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on solar PV inverters market are discussed.

- The report provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017. It also covers key policies and initiatives, key deals, and key upcoming projects.



