Solar PV Tracker Market size is set to grow by USD 9,704.31 million from 2022-2027. Rise in investments in renewable energy boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar PV tracker market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,704.31 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 18.1%. However, the growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%. The American solar power tracker market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period owing to additional solar power capacity and increased investment in solar power systems. The United States, Canada, and Brazil, among other countries, have contributed significantly to the growth of the photovoltaic tracker market in the region. According to the IEA, Mexico installed 2.4GW of utility-scale solar capacity in 2019, making it the second-largest market in the region. Solar power in the country has grown rapidly due to falling module prices and government-supportive policies such as the elimination of 15% tariffs on imports of solar PV modules.

Global solar PV tracker market - segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Single axis tracker and Dual axis tracker), Technology (Solar PV and CSP), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The single-axis tracker segment was worth USD 3,739.06 million in 2017 and continued to grow through 2021. One of the main advantages of these trackers is that the sun can move across the sky, increasing the amount of energy produced by the panels. This improves the overall efficiency and economics of solar power generation. Additionally, single-axis trackers are becoming more affordable and easier to install, and are growing in popularity.

Global solar PV tracker market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Rise in investment in renewable energy: Low CO2 emissions from renewable sources and competitive power generation costs are driving increased investment in renewable energy around the world. India, for example, announced in November 2019 a target of 175 GW of installed clean energy capacity by March 2022. In September 2018, China's National Development and Reform Commission set a goal of increasing the share of renewable energy from 20% to 35% by 2030. Similarly, in June 2018, the EU also set a target of 32% renewable energy generation by 2030.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing conversion efficiency of solar PVs: Solar power converts about 15% of the sunlight that hits the panel into electricity. Technology is constantly evolving, but the conversion rate of solar power cannot be compared with the amount of energy produced by burning fossil fuels.

Furthermore, the type of solar power installed plays an important role in the amount of solar energy that is converted into electricity. The most efficient PVs are made from single crystal silicon. This type of PV provides about 15% energy conversion. Polycrystalline silicon panels have efficiencies as high as 12-15%, while amorphous silicon panels (used in thin film technology) have efficiencies of 6-8%.

For instance, SunPower is focusing on improving the efficiency of solar panels. The conversion rate for E-series panels for SunPower is around 20.5%. Panasonic also announced his three new PV modules, the N320K, N315K and N310K, to complement Panasonic's existing residential solar modules. According to the company, the conversion efficiency of the new model is 19.1%.



Major challenges hindering the market growth

Intermittency in solar power generation: Solar energy competes with other energy sources such as wind, hydropower, and fossil fuels. The use of wind energy for power generation is on the rise, with 7,588 MW of capacity added and USD 11 billion invested in 2018, according to the US Department of Energy. In 2018, wind power contributed 22% of total renewable energy consumption, while solar energy accounted for only 8% of total energy consumption.

A drop in global oil prices has made natural gas the preferred fuel for power plants: The average global crude oil price fell from USD 76.41/barrel in October 2018 to USD 61.72/barrel in December 2019. U.S. shale gas exploration is on the rise, reaching a record high. Middle Eastern countries with vast oil and gas reserves have not cut production out of fear of losing market share. These two factors continue to drive oil and gas prices down. Therefore, falling global oil prices are expected to have a negative impact on the demand for photovoltaic systems during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Solar PV Tracker Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Solar PV Tracker Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Solar PV Tracker Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Solar PV Tracker Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Solar PV Tracker Market vendors

The solar PV backsheet market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,503.88 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer), end-user (utility, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as backsheet-associated PV module failures may impede the market growth.

The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.17% between 2022 and 2027. The crystalline silicon solar PV modules market size is forecast to increase by USD 56.06 billion. This crystalline silicon solar PV modules market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (monocrystalline and polycrystalline), end-user (commercial, residential, and utility sector), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Favorable government regulations regarding the use of fossil fuels are notably driving the crystalline silicon solar PV modules market growth.

Solar PV Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,704.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abengoa SA, All Earth Renewables, ArcelorMittal, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., First Solar Inc., Flex Ltd., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hanwha Corp., Haosolar Co. Ltd., IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NOV Inc., Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.

