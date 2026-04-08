Solar Roadways Introduces SR5, Deploys at Military Base, and Completes Seventh Government Grant as Investment Opportunity Opens to Fund Path to Mass Manufacturing

SANDPOINT, Idaho, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Roadways® (SR), the U.S. pioneer in intelligent infrastructure, today announced three major milestones: the introduction of its new SR5 Solar Road Panel (SRP), first US military base deployment, and completion of its seventh government grant. SR also opened an equity investment opportunity to complete UL certification and accelerate scalable manufacturing.

Solar Roadways Speed Speed Solar Road Panels Car on Solar Road Panels

Solar Roadways has successfully completed grants with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Defense. USDOT funding supported R&D, independent testing, and the creation of the world's first solar parking lot.

Co-Founder Scott Brusaw, a Marine veteran, said, "I love supporting our military bases and our country. Our manufacturing partner manufactured the panels for our first military installation and shares our commitment for America's SRPs to be made in the USA. We want to support American manufacturing and job growth while protecting the environment."

Solar Roadways sits at the intersection of several multi-billion-dollar markets, including clean energy, smart cities, and decentralized energy. The company invented and patented the intelligent Solar Roadways concept with Solar Road Panels for all walking and driving surfaces. The 2023 Polaris Market Research report projects the global solar highway market projects to reach $100 billion by 2032. https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-highway-market

Co-Founder Julie Brusaw is in constant communication with supporters around the world via the company's social media platforms. She says, "I watched the worldwide enthusiasm for Solar Roadways explode when we released our viral Solar Freakin' Roadways video and people love the idea of a solar panel with LEDs that doubles for sports and games and helps keep families safe."

The company says they're currently focused on preparing for scaled manufacturing, but are excited about the future enhancements such as enabling dynamic charging for EVs and making autonomous vehicles safer.

A brief equity investment opportunity is currently open to the public through Wefunder: https://wefunder.com/solar.roadways.incorporated

About Solar Roadways

Solar Roadways invented and patented robust, modular, multi-featured SRPs for walking and driving surfaces. They are designed to replace traditional asphalt and concrete while being impervious to potholes. The panels generate clean energy while incorporating safety benefits via heating elements for winter safety, and dynamic LEDs to replace paint for road markings.

Founded in 2006 by Scott and Julie Brusaw and HQ'd in Sandpoint, Idaho, Solar Roadways is now advancing the SR5 generation of panels toward commercial production, visit www.solarroadways.com.

Photos and video available upon request or at solarroadways.com/press.

Media Contact:

Scott Brusaw

Co-Founder & CEO

Solar Roadways

Phone: (208) 946-3180

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.solarroadways.com

SOURCE Solar Roadways