Solar Shingles Market to grow by USD 618.91 Million by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc, CertainTeed - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar shingles market is projected to grow by USD 618.91 million during 2021-2026 according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026

Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers solar single namely Solar Rooftop systems.

The company offers solar single namely Solar Rooftop systems. Alternative Energy Store Inc.: The company offers solar singles through its subsidiary Real Goods.

The company offers solar singles through its subsidiary Real Goods. CertainTeed: The company offers solar single namely Apollo II.

The company offers solar single namely Apollo II. FlexSol Solutions BV: The company offers solar single namely FlexSol solar roof tile.

The company offers solar single namely FlexSol solar roof tile. JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.: The company has only one operating segment which includes vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By Type

Silicon Photovoltaic



The biggest market share in the market for solar shingles was held by the silicone photovoltaic sector. Roof shakes, slate roofs, and concrete roofs incorporate solar shingles as part of their construction. Silicone solar shingles, which are put alongside current roofing materials, are the most common type. Electrons that generate energy have greater room to circulate because the cell is made of a single crystal. During the projection period, such factors will drive the silicon photovoltaic segment growth.



CIGS Thing Film Photovoltaic

By Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 34% of market growth. China and Japan primarily dominate the solar shingle market in APAC. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the solar shingles market in APAC will be aided by rising environmental concerns, rising energy consumption, and supportive government laws.

and primarily dominate the solar shingle market in APAC. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The expansion of the solar shingles market in APAC will be aided by rising environmental concerns, rising energy consumption, and supportive government laws.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar shingles market report covers the following areas:

The increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, growing focus on the aesthetics of roofing materials, and emerging favorable government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the intermittent nature of solar power might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.

Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar shingles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solar shingles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar shingles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar shingles market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Industrial Solar Generator Market by Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the industrial solar generator market segmentation by type (below 40kwh, 40-80 kWh, 80-150 kWh, and over 150 kWh) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Wind Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the wind energy market segmentation by type (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Solar Shingles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $618.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Silicon photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Silicon photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Silicon photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Silicon photovoltaic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Silicon photovoltaic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CIGS thing film photovoltaic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Alternative Energy Store Inc.

Exhibit 92: Alternative Energy Store Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Alternative Energy Store Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Alternative Energy Store Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CertainTeed

Exhibit 95: CertainTeed - Overview



Exhibit 96: CertainTeed - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: CertainTeed - Key offerings

10.6 FlexSol Solutions BV

Exhibit 98: FlexSol Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 99: FlexSol Solutions BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: FlexSol Solutions BV - Key offerings

10.7 Luma Solar

Exhibit 101: Luma Solar - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 102: Luma Solar - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 103: Luma Solar - Key offerings

10.8 Solarmass Energy Group Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Solarmass Energy Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Solarmass Energy Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Solarmass Energy Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Sunflare

Exhibit 107: Sunflare - Overview



Exhibit 108: Sunflare - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Sunflare - Key offerings

10.10 SunTegra Solar

Exhibit 110: SunTegra Solar - Overview



Exhibit 111: SunTegra Solar - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: SunTegra Solar - Key offerings

10.11 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 113: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Vikram Solar Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Vikram Solar Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Vikram Solar Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Vikram Solar Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio